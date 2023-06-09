A New York City real estate firm wants to add to its holdings in the Town of Amherst by demolishing a mostly vacant building it owns and replacing it with a much larger warehouse.

Amherst Portfolio Equities, a subsidiary of Time Equities, plans to tear down a 37,949-square-foot building at 415 Lawrence Bell Drive that has been largely empty since it was acquired in 2015. It would then construct a 60,000-square-foot "spec" warehouse in its place that is aimed at filling a significant local gap in available industrial and logistics space.

It's applying for site plan approval from the town, and is seeking at least $300,000 in tax breaks from the Amherst Industrial Development Agency for the $7.5 million project.

The 8.4-acre site – located in the Inducon Flex Park on the south side of Lawrence Bell just north of the Thruway – is close to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport just to the southeast. Company officials told the IDA they believe a warehouse, distribution or logistics company "would greatly benefit from having a state-of-the-art building at this location."

"Given the lack of industrial product in the market, the applicant believes this is a perfect opportunity to provide more supply of product that is in high demand, and will continue to create jobs and business opportunities within the Town of Amherst," it wrote in its application for tax breaks. The company is already marketing it to potential tenants.

The Amherst IDA is expected to take it up when it meets June 16. The town Planning Board will also review the proposal on June 15.

"The incentives are essential in order for this project to be feasible," the company wrote, citing "the significant rise in construction, material, and labor costs," as well as "this current climate of rising interest rates and inflation being the highest it has been in nearly 40 years."

It added, "With the help of the AIDA's incentive program, it is our goal to not just undertake, complete, and deliver the proposed redevelopment project, but to continue to do more in the future in and around the Town of Amherst."

Time Equities owns about 41.8 million square feet of residential, industrial, office and retail space, with 341 properties across 35 states and five Canadian provinces, plus Anguilla, England, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Scotland.

That portfolio includes 5,500 apartments, 1 million square feet of pending deals and another 1 million square feet of property in development or pre-development. It also owns non-performing loans, debt and alternative energy investments. And it has geographic concentrations in the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest and West Coast.

In Amherst, the company owns 12 buildings with 293,000 square feet of flex space, including two at 415-435 Lawrence Bell, which it purchased from Acquest Development. But most of the U-shaped single-story office building at 415 has been vacant since then, and 20,000 square feet of office space in it was empty for years even before Time Equities bought it.

On top of that, the company noted, demand was "very limited for this size of space and office use" from 2015 to 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic "exacerbated that even more."

"We have had no tours on the space in the last three years and have had to carry the cost of all of this vacancy for nearly a decade," the company wrote. "The applicant sees this as a great opportunity to transition the existing outdated building into true industrial space."

Plans by Wendel Companies calls for a 42-foot-tall rectangular warehouse with 12 loading docks on 4.6 acres of the larger industrial-zoned site. The adjacent office building at 435 Lawrence Bell, which is also U-shaped but arrayed perpendicularly, will remain. The project would include a visitor and employee parking lot with 62 spaces, down from 111 currently, plus an access road and utilities.

If approved by the town, the project would begin as soon as July, with completion after 12 months, by June 1, 2024. The developer expects to have 30 workers in the building within two years, earning salaries of $30,000 to $60,000.

The project will cost $6.9 million for construction, plus another $600,000 in fees and soft costs, and it will be funded entirely through bank loans. However, Time Equities is asking the Amherst IDA for $241,500 in sales tax breaks, $56,250 in mortgage-recording tax relief, and an unspecified property tax break through a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes.