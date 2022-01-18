 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Developer plans repairs to Dunkirk pump station and warehouse, with tax breaks
0 comments

365 Days of #EveryDayAPhoto from 2017 (copy)

Dunkirk Harbor.

 Mark Mulville/News file photo

More than a year after a fire damaged a city pump station in Dunkirk that supplied water for a beverage bottler's fire-suppression system, the Florida developer that owns the bottling warehouse plans to buy and repair the water facility – with $580,000 in tax breaks from Chautauqua County.

Atwater Capital of Delray Beach, Fla. – which sued the City of Dunkirk in March 2021 to try to force it to fix the damage – now intends to purchase the 500-square-foot facility at 6 Stegelske Ave. for $30,000, and make repairs on its own.

That will guarantee that it has control over the pump station, which has been unable to provide enough water and pressure for the warehouse's commercial sprinkler system and fire hydrants since a fire on Dec. 4, 2020. Officials have said the station needs a new water pump, water storage tank and connecting water lines, as well as repairs to the building, but neither the city nor town could fund it.

Atwater also plans to renovate and upgrade the 186,000-square-foot warehouse at 181 Stegelske that it leases to Refresco Beverages, a Dutch bottling giant. Located in the Town of Dunkirk, it's about 2 miles from Refresco's main local bottling plant at 1 Cliffstar Ave. in the city.

Atwater – a brownfields developer owned by William Cocose and family – purchased the distribution warehouse out of bankruptcy in 2003 but wants to make improvements to retain Refresco as a tenant.

Repairs will include upgrades to 45,000 square feet of roof sections and drainage infrastructure, overhead doors and docks, along with repairs to the gas well, and other interior work. The $566,200 project is expected to be completed by June 2023.

The total cost of the project is $566,200, including $310,200 for the pump station and $256,000 for the warehouse.

Atwater is asking the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency for $21,000 in sales tax breaks, $58,750 in property tax breaks and a 35% reduction in property taxes over 10 years, totaling $502,601.

Related to this story

Business Local

Developer’s offer to buy Roberts Road site is accepted

  • Updated

DUNKIRK – A developer’s offer to purchase and redevelop a 22-acre site in Dunkirk was unanimously accepted Tuesday at a special meeting of the Roberts Road Development Corporation. Plans are for warehouse storage and office space on the Roberts Road site. Members of the Development Corporation heard from William Cocose, owner of Atwater Capital of Boca Raton, Fla. He

Business Local

Dunkirk authorizes grant for industrial development

  • Updated

DUNKIRK – City Council members learned Tuesday that Atwater Capital, LLC is interested in developing a warehouse in the industrial park area. They authorized a grant to support the development. According to City Planning Director Steve Neratko, the city received $2.4 million in Restore New York Funds in 2009. At that time, a different business was interested in developing

Latest Headlines

AID APPROVED FOR MAKING FERRY TERMINAL DOORS

  • Updated

Staten Island will get a bit of Chautauqua County. The Dawson Metal Co. will fabricate new doors for the St. George Ferry Terminal. The board of directors of the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency approved a $75,000 loan from the revolving loan fund as part of the financial package for the $1.76 million project. The one-year loan, with a

Latest Headlines

IDA APPROVES FINANCING FOR LOCAL GROCER

  • Updated

A locally owned grocery store, to be located in the former Quality Markets location at 104 Church St. in Sherman, is one step closer to opening, as the board of directors of the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency on Wednesday approved a financial package. Jeff and Jody Mack of Corry, Pa., received a $138,000 loan from the AL Tech

Latest Headlines

IDA GETS PROPOSAL FOR BROWNFIELD SITE IN DUNKIRK

  • Updated

The first steps toward reclaiming the vacant former Dunkirk International Glass and Ceramics facility were taken Wednesday by the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency. The 205,000-square-foot site at 181 Stegelski Ave. in Dunkirk is a brownfield. Atwater Capital Group of Boca Raton, Fla., a brownfield redevelopment and remediation agency, has presented plans for a $2.15 million project to buy

