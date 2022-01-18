Developer plans repairs to Dunkirk pump station and warehouse, with tax breaks

More than a year after a fire damaged a city pump station in Dunkirk that supplied water for a beverage bottler's fire-suppression system, the Florida developer that owns the bottling warehouse plans to buy and repair the water facility – with $580,000 in tax breaks from Chautauqua County.

Atwater Capital of Delray Beach, Fla. – which sued the City of Dunkirk in March 2021 to try to force it to fix the damage – now intends to purchase the 500-square-foot facility at 6 Stegelske Ave. for $30,000, and make repairs on its own.

That will guarantee that it has control over the pump station, which has been unable to provide enough water and pressure for the warehouse's commercial sprinkler system and fire hydrants since a fire on Dec. 4, 2020. Officials have said the station needs a new water pump, water storage tank and connecting water lines, as well as repairs to the building, but neither the city nor town could fund it.

Atwater also plans to renovate and upgrade the 186,000-square-foot warehouse at 181 Stegelske that it leases to Refresco Beverages, a Dutch bottling giant. Located in the Town of Dunkirk, it's about 2 miles from Refresco's main local bottling plant at 1 Cliffstar Ave. in the city.