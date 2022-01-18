Developer plans repairs to Dunkirk pump station and warehouse, with tax breaks

More than a year after a fire damaged a city pump station in Dunkirk that supplied water for a beverage bottler's fire-suppression system, the Florida developer that owns the bottling warehouse plans to buy and repair the water facility – with $580,000 in tax breaks from Chautauqua County.
Atwater Capital of Delray Beach, Fla. – which sued the City of Dunkirk in March 2021 to try to force it to fix the damage – now intends to purchase the 500-square-foot facility at 6 Stegelske Ave. for $30,000, and make repairs on its own.
That will guarantee that it has control over the pump station, which has been unable to provide enough water and pressure for the warehouse's commercial sprinkler system and fire hydrants since a fire on Dec. 4, 2020. Officials have said the station needs a new water pump, water storage tank and connecting water lines, as well as repairs to the building, but neither the city nor town could fund it.
Atwater also plans to renovate and upgrade the 186,000-square-foot warehouse at 181 Stegelske that it leases to Refresco Beverages, a Dutch bottling giant. Located in the Town of Dunkirk, it's about 2 miles from Refresco's main local bottling plant at 1 Cliffstar Ave. in the city.
Atwater – a brownfields developer owned by William Cocose and family – purchased the distribution warehouse out of bankruptcy in 2003 but wants to make improvements to retain Refresco as a tenant.
Repairs will include upgrades to 45,000 square feet of roof sections and drainage infrastructure, overhead doors and docks, along with repairs to the gas well, and other interior work. The $566,200 project is expected to be completed by June 2023.
The total cost of the project is $566,200, including $310,200 for the pump station and $256,000 for the warehouse.
Atwater is asking the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency for $21,000 in sales tax breaks, $58,750 in property tax breaks and a 35% reduction in property taxes over 10 years, totaling $502,601.