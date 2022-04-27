Developer Paul Bliss seeks Amherst tax breaks for suburban mixed-use project

Developer Paul Bliss is seeking more than $735,000 in tax breaks for his second apartment and retail projectnear a key Amherst intersection – just as it did with a previous venture two years ago.

Bliss, through his MEL Investors, wants to construct an 80,000-square-foot building and six attached townhomes on a pair of vacant lots at 6842 and 6846 Main St., near the intersection with Transit Road and not far from a similar project he previously completed.

The larger four-story building would feature 61 apartments, with 6,872 square feet of ground-floor commercial or retail space, and would be located on the eastern portion of the 2.6-acre site. Ten of the apartments are aimed as workforce affordable housing. A second two-story building would include the six townhomes with attached garages, for a total of 67 units.

Plans also call for two detached one-story garage buildings with 19 bays, along with 88 surface parking spots.

"There is a trend towards prospective office and residential tenants being interested in being located in a mixed-use building that is walkable and close to amenities," the application said.

Bliss, through 6842 Main Street LLC, is asking for $623,437 in sales tax breaks, $112,125 in mortgage-recording tax relief, and an unspecified subsidy on property taxes.

The developer acknowledges in the application that the $18.7 million project is retail and service in nature - which usually doesn't qualify for tax breaks – and that it would create only three part-time jobs. But he says the development, located in a designated "Enhancement Area," would be "consistent with the mixed-use redevelopment goals and objectives" of the town's comprehensive plan.

He's asking for the tax breaks to offset costs associated with the town's design standards that call for "enhanced" building materials in mixed-use districts, as well as the inclusion of first-floor workforce housing for nearby retail, restaurant and office businesses. That was a modification of his original plan to win town support.

He also noted the higher construction and labor costs in the wake of the pandemic, and the difficulty of getting financing "for reasons entirely outside the control of the applicant," as lenders now want more developer equity for projects and are less willing to fund projects with commercial space.

"The cost to construct the mixed-use project is substantially higher on per square foot basis than a typical standalone commercial or multi-family project," Bliss wrote.

Project funding will include $3.75 million in developer equity and $14.95 million in bank loans.

The project – which was estimated to cost $14 million and included 64 apartments when it was first introduced – was approved by the town, and Bliss is acquiring the land from Rochester-based Flaum Management Co.

