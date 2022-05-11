Developer Paul Bliss proposes over 300 apartments in two Amherst projects

While most real estate developers see opportunities for putting hundreds of new apartments all over Buffalo, Paul Bliss sees the same possibilities – but in Amherst.

Bliss, owner of Bliss Construction and PB Investors, is proposing a pair of residential complexes on North Forest and Maple roads that would bring 300 apartments to the middle of the region's largest suburb.

That's a major bet on housing for the construction contractor-turned-developer, who has already undertaken several other residential and mixed-use developments in the town.

Bliss is buying 8.2 acres of land from Weinberg Campus at 2635-2655, 2675 and 2691 North Forest. That will create a polygonal-shaped property across from Weinberg and the Jewish Community Center in Getzville, and behind John James Audubon Parkway.

The developer plans to erect four five-story apartment buildings with 55 units in each – for a total of 220 apartments. They would be arrayed around a 2,000-square-foot clubhouse with a pool, and surrounded on all four sides by 368 parking spaces along the street and edges of the property.

The project would include three driveways on North Forest – one at each end, and one in the middle, with the southernmost entry across from the JCC driveway.

All three properties are part of the Audubon New Community District zoning, but as part of the project, Bliss is asking the Amherst Planning Board to reclassify 1.37 acres at 2691 North Forest from suburban agriculture to general commercial, matching the other two parcels. The project also requires formal rezoning, site plan approval and various permits.

If approved, construction would begin in spring 2023, with completion in 2024.

In the second project, Bliss would construct 113 apartments and townhomes on a 5.1-acre site at the northwest corner of Maple and Ayer roads.

The development would consist of an L-shaped, four-story building, with 7,000 square feet of commercial space and 21 apartments on the first floor, and 81 apartments across the upper three floors. Bliss also would construct a pair of two-story townhome buildings of six units and five units, respectively, with attached garages.

The project would include 199 parking spaces, with 49 in four separate garage buildings and the rest as surface spaces. Plans also call for an entrance from Maple.

Bliss already owns the properties at 1720 and 1740 Maple, and is buying a third property at 1760 Maple from McGuire Acquisitions. The project requires site plan approval, but he's first asking the town to reclassify and rezone the properties to allow the mixed-use development.

McGuire had planned to construct a 45,000-square-foot office building on its property, which is now zoned for office. It even received approval from the town in February 2020, but was unable to find tenants for the project, especially as the Covid pandemic hit. And now, it would be even more difficult to develop office space, so a different project makes more sense, according to the application submitted by Bliss.

"At that time, there was substantially greater demand for office space in the town than the current demand," the application said. "It is likely that in the absence of the project site being developed for a different land use category, the project site will remain vacant for the foreseeable future."

