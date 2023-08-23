The owner of the long-delayed Station Twelve retail development in Amherst insists it pays far too much in property taxes and has asked a State Supreme Court judge to sharply cut its assessment.

Massachusetts-based WS Development, which owns the site through a limited liability company, argues the Town of Amherst has vastly overvalued two of the primary parcels there.

The Sheridan Drive properties have a combined full-market value of $21.3 million. But the company contends their market value should be slashed by 69%, to $6.6 million, according to its court filing.

The court should similarly reduce the properties’ assessed values, which are used for taxing purposes, because they are “erroneous, unlawful, unequal and excessive,” attorney Daniel Zazzali wrote in his petition filed July 20.

The town in an answer on Friday formally denied the allegations in the petition. Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said it’s frustrating that the company behind the slow-moving redevelopment is now accusing the town of improperly valuing the properties.

“You can’t both cause your own delays and then tell the town you have a problem with how we do valuation,” Kulpa said last week.

This is the latest twist in the ongoing Station Twelve project, located along one of the region’s busiest commercial corridors.

WS Development purchased the 18-acre Northtown Plaza, a longstanding retail center on Sheridan near Niagara Falls Boulevard, for $18.5 million in 2015.

Company officials touted the redevelopment as a large, open-air lifestyle center of retail buildings surrounding a public green offering year-round entertainment.

The region’s first Whole Foods Market opened there in 2017. But demolition of the main plaza didn’t begin until 2019, after WS cleared out existing tenants.

The company rebranded the project as Station Twelve and unveiled a host of prospective tenants, including first-in-the-market retailers L.L. Bean and Athleta.

Construction on three of six planned buildings was well underway, with a possible fall 2020 opening, when the pandemic hit in March 2020.

Long after work on other area projects resumed, construction at Station Twelve remained stalled and it didn’t restart until spring 2022.

In the meantime, both L.L. Bean and Athleta left for Benderson Development Co.’s The Boulevard shopping center, 2 miles to the north.

Another potential Station Twelve tenant goes to The Boulevard Athleta was among the original tenants slated to come to Station Twelve on Sheridan Drive but with that project being delayed, it will instead open at the bustling The Boulevard plaza on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Beside Whole Foods, the only other retailer at the site is an At Home store that opened in a renovated building.

The building permits issued by the town for the new construction remain in effect until April, Amherst Building Commissioner Mark Berke said.

Construction is wrapping up on the first three new buildings, located just to the west of Whole Foods. Crews are installing power, heating, air conditioning and other systems and completing exterior and interior work, prior to final town inspections.

WS Development has not revealed when the buildings will open to the public, nor which retailers will greet shoppers, but an earlier prediction of fall 2023 looks unrealistic.

Berke and Kulpa said they, too, aren’t aware of the identities of the tenants, which must build out their individual stores once WS Development turns over the structures to them.

“I’m glad that they continue to work on it. It’s amazing to me how much time it’s taken,” said Kulpa.

Now, WS Development’s Northtown Property Owner LLC is fighting the assessments on two of the three main parcels at the Station Twelve site.

The company’s filing does not challenge the value the town placed on the 5-acre property at 3139 Sheridan Drive, which hosts Whole Foods.

Instead, it challenges the assessment on 3151 Sheridan Drive, which has the At Home store and an adjoining parking lot, and 3055-3105 Sheridan, the main parcel where construction is underway.

The town puts the market value of 3151 Sheridan at $10.7 million, but WS Development argues the property is worth just $3.3 million. The company wants the property’s assessed value of $6.6 million lowered to just under $2.1 million.

Amherst assigns a market value of $10.6 million to 3055-3105 Sheridan, but WS Development contends the property is worth just under $3.3 million. The company wants a judge to cut the $6.6 million assessment to $2 million.

What’s at stake here?

WS Development paid $383,409 in town, county and school property taxes for the two parcels in the last 12-month period. A 69% reduction in the properties’ assessed value would have saved the company nearly $265,000 this past year.

The company’s petition claims the assessments are unequal compared to the values placed on comparable properties; the town didn’t base its assessments on the properties’ actual, full-market value; and the town didn’t assess the properties based on “one common and general principle of valuation.”

WS Development went to court after the town’s Board of Assessment Review rejected the company’s assessment grievance.

WS Development and the company’s attorney, Zazzali, didn’t respond to messages.

Martin Polowy, Amherst’s town attorney, and Emily Murphy, the town assessor, also did not respond to a request for comment.Kulpa said he hadn’t yet seen WS Development’s petition but noted commercial property owners regularly seek to challenge their assessments.

The Town Attorney’s Office typically represents the town in the disputes and the parties often reach a court-guided settlement.

The owner of the Boulevard Mall took just such a step in 2021, filing an assessment challenge that was settled when Amherst agreed to slash the mall’s value by 59%.