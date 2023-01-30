Developer, medical campus square off over planned McCarley Gardens expansion

The owner of the McCarley Gardens low-income housing complex and the developer who is seeking to expand it are trying again to win city approval for their $37 million project, after a state court threw out the previous decision because the city violated open-meeting and public notice requirements.

St. John Baptist Church and Brooklyn-based BFC Partners want to construct a new six-story mixed-use building on the northwest corner of the sprawling 15-acre site, representing a significant expansion of the 40-year-old low-rise campus.

It would feature 220 affordable and market-rate apartments on the upper floors, above 20,762 square feet of ground-floor retail space, more than doubling what's now available at McCarley. And in doing so, it would meet a documented demand for more residential space, both for low- and moderate-income workforce housing, and for those working on the adjacent Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus or in downtown Buffalo.

"Housing is a crisis, not only in Buffalo but everywhere in the nation," said Sean Hopkins, attorney for the BFC project. "I really think anyone would be hard-pressed to find a better site for this particular type of project."

But its giant neighbor to the north – the medical campus – remains critical of the ambitious plan that would include a swap of public and private land, and a subsequent rerouting of North Oak Street to straighten it and reconnect with Virginia Street instead of the current bend to Ellicott.

The developers say they need that land for a better and more efficient building layout, including more frontage on Ellicott and enough units to get financing. However, the BNMC says it's a bad idea, and has shown its willingness to sue. It was BNMC's lawsuit that led a judge last year to annul the Planning Board's December 2021 decision to clear the project with no environmental impact because the city hadn't posted information at least 24 hours in advance.

That's why the project is coming back for review again, with a slight increase in the number of apartments and the amount of commercial space. And it's becoming a battle of the Buffalo heavyweights, as rival land-use attorneys duke it out for their clients in front of the same City Hall decision-makers, who on Monday delayed action on a new environmental impact decision for at least two weeks.

BNMC officials say there are multiple alternatives that need to be brought forward and considered before approval should be granted. And they're insisting that the city Planning Board should require the developers to complete a full and extensive environmental review of the proposed project this time, including its impact on traffic patterns, parking, pedestrians, greenspace and future development opportunities by the medical facilities.

Such a "positive declaration" of environmental impact – which BNMC officials and their attorneys urged the Planning Board to adopt – could delay the project for months, although it wouldn't necessarily stop it.

"We have significant concerns about certain aspects of the project that have not been addressed," said Kyria Stephens, director of inclusion and community initiatives for the medical campus.

Stephens insisted that "we wholeheartedly support the proposed use of the site and support the addition of more affordable housing and retail." But he said officials want the city to more thoroughly evaluate what the rerouting of North Oak would mean.

"We do believe with some modifications that this project could be great for the community," he added. "But placing a private building on a publicly owned North Oak Street could create some concerns."

BNMC's attorneys also said there are a number of alternatives that BNMC has proposed that could achieve BFC's goals with less impact.

But Hopkins said the developer isn't required to agree. "We're entitled to advance our plan," he said. "Do they like that? No. But our project has merit. That's clear as day."

And he called the demand for a "positive declaration" to be "very presumptuous" and "ridiculous" – even as he equally strongly urged a "negative declaration" at the next meeting in February.

Hopkins also said all the issues have been thoroughly examined by consultants and government agencies, particularly traffic. He said Fisher Associates spent "an inordinate amount of time" on an updated traffic study that examined seven intersections, compared 2018 data to projections, and found the project won't cause major changes or require mitigation.

And, he added, the city Department of Public Works had even agreed with the developers' conclusions.

Medical campus officials also cite the expected loss of part of the half-mile Ellicott Linear Park that runs through the middle of the medical campus from Goodell to North streets, including part of North Oak that BFC Partners would acquire.

But Hopkins called that "a red herring," because the park "is not being lost," but "reconfigured." And that portion of the park was created under an easement granted in 2011 by the developers, who have "every legal right" to change it with 90 days' notice and compensation for the value of prior investments, he said. Both are being provided.