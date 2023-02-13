Attorneys for a Brooklyn developer and the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus once again squared off in front of the Buffalo Planning Board on Monday evening, trading barbs and accusations about their respective clients as the battle continues over whether the northernmost stub of North Oak Street will remain curved to Ellicott Street or be straightened out to Virginia Street to make room for an affordable housing project.

Two weeks after the start of a public hearing on the project and more than a year after the Planning Board initially approved it, the two sides renewed their legal arguments over BFC Partners' $37 million plan to construct a new six-story building on the northwest corner of McCarley Gardens, and realign North Oak in the process.

That north-south street was diverted to the west just below Virginia 40 years ago when McCarley was built, but BFC is proposing to restore the original street grid in a land-swap with the city.

The overall project – in which BFC is working with McCarley owner St. John Baptist Church – would expand the 15-acre low-income housing community just below the medical campus by adding 220 new affordable and workforce apartments, above 21,000 square feet of commercial retail space lining three sides that's designed to "activate" the streets around it. The medical campus says it supports that, but not the rest of it.

"We’ve been consistent that we support the project in theory as far as bringing affordable workforce housing to the area. Those are laudable goals," said Henry A. Zomerfeld, an attorney at Hodgson Russ, representing the medical campus. "But those goals can’t be achieved by disregarding environmental impacts. Those can’t be sacrificed for the sake of development."

The Planning Board previously approved an environmental impact statement in December 2021, allowing the project to proceed. But the medical campus sued, citing a failure by the city to give enough public notice by posting the application documents online more than 24 hours in advance. A judge agreed, and sent it back for an entirely new review by the board, which has now held four meetings on it since September.

The crux of their dispute concerns the impacts of the project on traffic and on a linear park that has existed along Ellicott Street from Goodell Street to North Oak – and whether that should require a much longer environmental review. The developers are seeking a "negative declaration" of environmental impact, saying the effects are either not significant enough or will be mitigated, while the medical campus is demanding a "positive declaration" of impact.

"It’s obvious the developer is concerned about delay, but delay does not serve as a basis to not proceed with a proper environmental review," said Zomerfeld – whose client has also been a developer in the past. "We’ve highlighted and continue to highlight a number of environmental concerns ... that haven't been analyzed. The only way to get there is through a positive declaration."

However, attorney Sean Hopkins, representing BFC, ridiculed that. "We keep hearing that we’ve ignored cumulative impacts. That's not true," he said. "All projects have impacts. It’s a question of whether they are potentially significant, and we think they are not. There's no obligation that we do what someone else wants."

Hopkins noted repeatedly that the project would comply with the city's Green Code and comprehensive land-use plan, and said the developer has submitted an extensive environmental statement already, while consultants from Fisher Associates conducted exhaustive traffic studies, with a focus on seven intersections. "We've addressed that again and again," Hopkins said.

The study from Rochester-based Fisher, in particular, had originally started with four intersections but added three more. It used pre-Covid traffic statistics as a baseline "because traffic has dropped considerably during the Covid-19 pandemic," and then added 1% a year to account for other projects and expansion," said consultant Frank J. Armento.

"We concluded the project will have minimal effect on most of the network, with slight delays that will be imperceptible to the average driver," Armento said.

Based on feedback from the city two weeks ago, Fisher even went back to redo its estimates with updated guidance, because the current project has eight more apartments and 3,000 square feet less of retail space than the previous version. But that brought down the traffic numbers, particularly in the peak afternoon time, Armento said. And Senior City Traffic Engineer Eric Schmarder responded on Friday that he was satisfied with the study, Armento added.

On the linear park – which stretches from Goodell to North streets – Zomerfeld calls it a "public resource" and a "greenspace that is vital to the area." He said it is subject to multiple agreements with the medical campus and city that "need to be considered" and "resolved."

But Hopkins insists that the developer isn't eliminating it, but reducing its width from 60 feet at the project site – which is already three times what is required and more than exists further up the street – to 30 feet, while also adding 50 trees and 119 shrubs on the site for "extensive landscaping."

And the park was created on land owned by the developer under a 2011 easement that gives the developer the right to terminate or amend the easement with 90 days' notice and reimbursement of the depreciated value of any facilities on the land. The developers already provided the notice three years ago, and calculated the value at $200,179.

At Hopkins' request, the board tabled the application for two more weeks. Planning Board members asked Hopkins for some additional information for the next meeting, and will consult with staff and legal counsel. The project will also require approvals for a rezoning, subdivision, site plan, and the roadway abandonment and land swap.

"We think clear as day there is more than ample justification," Hopkins concluded. "We think we’ve provided more than enough evidence."

The board also tabled applications for a new Preferred Parking parking lot at 179 Louisiana St., but approved applications by St. Luke's Mission of Mercy to consolidate six lots on Sycamore Street for construction of a new residence for its founder, missionaries and women in need, and to break off 1.3 acres from Mount Olive Baptist Church on East Delavan Avenue for the new Mount Olive Senior Manor.