Developer is back with plan for five-story apartment project in Allentown

After making design changes to win Preservation Board approval, a local real estate investment company is moving ahead with its plan for a five-story building with 44 market-rate apartments on Delaware Avenue in Allentown.

Kenmore-based LCB Capital – which is owned by Yang Li of West Windsor, N.J. – is coming back to the Zoning Board of Appeals this week for three variances to allow it to construct a 41,512-square-foot mixed-use building on a parking lot, located in the middle of the block between Allen and Virginia streets.

The 0.6-acre site at 505 and 515 Delaware would feature 40 market-rate apartments on the upper floors, above an 18-space surface parking area that will take up much of the ground level. Plans by architect Stephanie M. Hunt of Silvestri Architects call for 12 studio and 28 one-bedroom apartments.

The facility would be constructed adjacent to a two-story mixed-use building along Delaware, with the addition of four more apartments on the renovated upper floor – a one-bedroom and three two-bedroom units.

Currently a medical office building that hosts Revive Spine and East Coast Orthotic and Prosthetic Corp. on the first floor, the century-old Spanish Revival-style building is classified as "historic" and is part of the Allentown Historic District. Its first floor will remain commercial retail or office space.

However, a vacant, one-story brick building fronting Virginia Street will be demolished, to make room for eight more surface parking spaces and green space. That 2,559-square-foot structure was an addition and not part of the Spanish Revival building, Hunt wrote.

The combined complex would feature more than 55,000 square feet of space.

LCB is seeking variances for a larger lot width than permitted, a slightly shorter ground-story height and less first-floor transparency than required. The developer originally sought an additional variance for the front yard setback back in April, but no longer needs it.

The developer asserts that the variances "will result in substantial benefits. .. that outweigh any resulting detriments" to the neighborhood, by allowing it to redevelop the property "in a manner that will result in the productive re-use of the underutilized project site," Hunt wrote.

"The mixed-use redevelopment project will result in long-term positive impacts on the character of the surrounding neighborhood by providing small retail spaces and new apartments," Hunt wrote. "The redevelopment project would not be feasible if the project was redesigned to be brought into strict compliance" with the Green Code.

The Preservation Board approved the $4.35 million project – including the demolition – on Sept. 8, after back-and-forth discussions that led to the replacement of black metal panels and gray brick on the facade with tan block and red brick instead. The project still needs Planning Board approval and permits.

Hunt previously said LCB hopes to start work by late 2023 or early 2024.