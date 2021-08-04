Developer Gordon Reger buys Orchard Park senior apartment complex

The owners of a pair of large independent senior residences in Cheektowaga and Orchard Park have sold one of the complexes to developer Gordon Reger, netting $3.35 million in the deal for the Angle Park Senior Apartments.

Reger, through an entity called 2766 Angle LLC, purchased the two-story, 70-unit complex at 2766 Angle Road in Orchard Park from Maryvale East Management Corp., through its Angle Park Associates LP. The 600-square-foot units include both one- and two-bedroom apartments on the 7-acre site.

The sellers – led by James F. Allen – still own the Maryvale East Senior Apartments on Moorman Drive in Cheektowaga, which features 81 apartments in a former elementary school on 9 acres. The site was originally purchased and redeveloped in 1986 by a partnership of Allen, attorney Richard J. Lippes and affordable housing developer Stuart A. Alexander.