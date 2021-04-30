Developer Douglas Jemal revives plan for more apartments at Seneca One

According to plans by Antunovich Associates – Jemal's longtime architectural firm in Washington, D.C. – the proposed floor levels and parapet height are based on the existing Seneca One Annex buildings. The addition would add 42 feet, 6 inches in height, for a new total of 65 feet.

Jemal also plans to install a wind canopy covering the walkway between the retail building and the tower, to shelter pedestrians from the weather. It would be aligned with an existing canopy on the south side of the retail building leading to the South Annex. And two marquee signs would be affixed to the new addition.

Jemal hopes to start construction on the addition as soon as possible, with a goal of completing it and starting to rent apartments by Oct. 30.

The new plan comes as only two of the 115 other apartments at Seneca One are still available for lease – just eight months after they became available. “They’re gone,” Jemal said. “We did so well, amazingly well, and this is without M&T even moving in or 43North being open. There’s a shortage of apartments downtown.”

Jemal is also completing his conversion of the former Buffalo Police headquarters into apartments. Those are expected to be available for lease in June or July, but the developer already has 15 to 20 applications.