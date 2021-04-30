Developer Douglas Jemal revives plan for more apartments at Seneca One

More apartments are on tap for Seneca One.
With his 115 new rental apartments at the downtown complex going like hotcakes, developer Douglas Jemal is reviving a prior plan to add more residential units above one of the two storefront buildings on the plaza level.
The latest revision to his grand plan for the downtown complex calls for the construction of a three-story addition on top of the existing southern retail building, just to the east side of the 38-story tower.
Each of the three floors would contain eight one-bedroom units, ranging in size from 535 to 637 square feet, and three two-bedroom apartments, varying from 731 to 827 square feet. That's a total of 33 additional apartments.
It's not a new idea for Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. The original site plan for the second phase of redevelopment at Seneca One – which was approved by the city Planning Board in 2017 – included a four-story mixed-use building at that location, with ground-floor retail and three floors of apartments above.
It was later amended to take out the apartments, but the newest iteration is nearly identical to the plans previously approved by the Planning Board, Jemal's attorney noted in a letter to the Planning Board.
"The Amended Plans are a further refinement of developer’s ongoing efforts to transform one of the most iconic parcels of land in the city," according to the letter from Lindsey E. Haubenreich. "The Amended Plans will bring additional residential and foot traffic to the area, bringing new life and vibrancy to the expansive plaza."
According to plans by Antunovich Associates – Jemal's longtime architectural firm in Washington, D.C. – the proposed floor levels and parapet height are based on the existing Seneca One Annex buildings. The addition would add 42 feet, 6 inches in height, for a new total of 65 feet.
Jemal also plans to install a wind canopy covering the walkway between the retail building and the tower, to shelter pedestrians from the weather. It would be aligned with an existing canopy on the south side of the retail building leading to the South Annex. And two marquee signs would be affixed to the new addition.
Jemal hopes to start construction on the addition as soon as possible, with a goal of completing it and starting to rent apartments by Oct. 30.
The new plan comes as only two of the 115 other apartments at Seneca One are still available for lease – just eight months after they became available. “They’re gone,” Jemal said. “We did so well, amazingly well, and this is without M&T even moving in or 43North being open. There’s a shortage of apartments downtown.”
Jemal is also completing his conversion of the former Buffalo Police headquarters into apartments. Those are expected to be available for lease in June or July, but the developer already has 15 to 20 applications.
The Planning Board will review the proposal on Monday before deciding whether to hold a public hearing. Also pending before the panel are:
- A special-use permit for Tom and Caitlin Moriarty to expand their Moriarty Meats market at 1650-1652 Elmwood Ave., with a restaurant and outdoor patio. The indoor tavern would fit 44 people – 24 seated at six tables, plus 15 stools at the bar and standing room for five. The patio would include four tables and seats for 20.
- A zoning map amendment for 59, 61 and 67 Walden Ave., to allow Anjuman Ara to expand his Zubaidah Halal Market.
Suburban developments
Meanwhile, in Clarence:
- Developer and custom homebuilder Dominic Piestrak wants to add an eighth phase to the Spaulding Green subdivision in Clarence, with 25 additional lots east of Goodrich Road and west of Glenview Drive. If approved, subject to a coordinated environmental review, that would increase the overall density count from 380 to 405.
- Bar-Bill Tavern wants to add a pergola over its existing second-story patio at 8326 Main St.
- Mercedes-Benz of Buffalo would like to construct an automotive accessory structure on the southeast corner of its property at 8185 Main St.
The Clarence Planning Board will consider all three on May 5.
And the West Seneca Planning Board will review a request by Tritec Construction of WNY for upgrades to a gas station at 2111 Clinton St., including installation of a new dispenser canopy and a 16,000-gallon split underground fuel tank with a double-wall between a 12,000-gallon section and a 4,000-gallon section. The board meets May 13.