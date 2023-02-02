Developer Douglas Jemal is ready to start his $1 million renovation of the historic Meidenbauer House in Buffalo's Fruit Belt neighborhood, after workers spent several months cleaning up and stabilizing the deteriorated structure.

Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. is rehabbing the three-story residence on High Street, with plans for seven studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, and three new staircases at entrances in the front, back and side of the building, which is sandwiched between Maple and Mulberry streets.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Exterior work, which requires approval from the Buffalo Preservation Board, includes replacing the roof, restoring the masonry and replacing windows. Plans also include a new three-space parking lot on the west side of the building, and a nine-space lot on the east side. Jemal also proposes to put a deck on the footprint of a former non-historic garage that was demolished because it was a hazard.

The Meidenbauer House is a 5,400-square-foot combination of two brick houses, located at 204 High and 291 Maple, that date back to 1870. The endangered 19th-century structure, which is a local landmark and part of the High Street Historic District, was built by a German malting family when the Fruit Belt neighborhood was home to breweries.

The city took ownership in 2005 and issued four requests-for-proposals to redevelop the property since then. But developers, preservationists and neighbors have disagreed about what to do.

The Fruit Belt Community Development Corp., an affiliate of St. John Baptist Church, sought to tear down the building for a parking lot next to a planned grocery store, but that plan was derailed by local opposition.

Most recently, Dr. Greg Daniel's Kanaka Partners was named designated developer in 2020, with plans for affordable housing for employees of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. But the project was delayed, and then Daniel pulled out after his option expired.

For Buffalo's endangered buildings, local landmark status may not stop the wrecking ball Uncertainty looms among several of the 134 structures in the city – theaters, industrial buildings, houses, neighborhood bars and schools – that have local historic status.

That left the building mired in uncertainty. The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture offered to buy the city-owned property for $1 last March, and then Jemal stepped forward days later with his own offer to buy it under a designated developer agreement.

The Preservation Board will review Jemal's application on Thursday. Also up for review is a request by Hannah Demolition to demolish a three-story commercial building at 510 Niagara St., owned by real estate investor Thomas Giles Kavanagh.

The 11,334-square-foot building was once owned by Appliance Plus Outlet and was last used for first-floor retail and four upstairs apartments. But it's now vacant, boarded-up, and considered a hazard by the city.

The city panel will also consider an application by the Black Rock Historical Society to designate the properties at 1884, 1888, 1896, 1902, 1918, 1920, 1924, 1930, 1932, 1940, 1942 and 1966 Niagara St. as the Lower Black Rock Historic District. Those contiguous properties all sit along two blocks on the west side of Niagara, from Amherst to Austin streets, according to the application.

They include the Jubilee Theater, the J.L. Davis Department Store, the A.A. Justin & Sons Wagon Shop, the Frank Argus Hardware & Stoves building, the John Argus Store, the John Argus Home, the Elisha Safford Home, the Jubilee Library, the Unity Temple, the Canal House and the Wilson House, as well as a retail and apartment building. Two additional parcels at 1894 and 1962 Niagara are considered "non-contributing" to the district, but would still be in it.

The Society said the 12 properties date to the period from 1830 to 1915, and originally comprised the commercial and retail center of Black Rock. They are also "the only Erie Canal era streetscape" remaining in the city, but a "new development project threatens" three of them, the Society wrote, without elaborating.