Developer Douglas Jemal pledges to raise at least $100,000 for shooting victims' families

Moved by the tragic death of 10 people Saturday during a mass shooting at the Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue, developer Douglas Jemal said Monday that he is committing to either raise or donate at least $100,000 for the families of the victims.

Jemal said he will ask other local businesspeople to join him in the effort to support the families financially. He said it is not intended as a matching grant but represents a minimum commitment that he will fulfill on his own if necessary.

"I’m going to call on the business community that I know, that I deal with on a daily basis," he said. "I haven’t asked anyone for anything. If I don’t get anyone else (to help), I’ll put it up myself."

He said the money is not designated for a particular purpose, such as funeral expenses. It can be used for any need by those families, such as to make up for lost income or even for college scholarships for children or grandchildren.

"If one of the families doesn't need any money, it'll go to the balance of the nine," he said. "I just feel it's something we have to do for those families that have lost someone. The folks that were lost were family members that contributed to a family and a family environment, and they're not coming home anymore."

The developer said he and his team will contact the victims' next of kin directly so that families will not have to apply.

"I intend to meet them and send my condolences to them in person, if they'd like to meet," Jemal said.

Jemal said he was "teary-eyed" and "sick about" what had happened Saturday and that's what prompted his actions.

"We’ve just got to get a message out there that this is no reflection of our city and our community, and the love that we all have for one another," he said. "It’s important that we as a city come out there, morally and financially, to step up to the plate and show what a great city we are."

