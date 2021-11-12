Developer Douglas Jemal buys downtown building from Sandoro

The Stewart Clothes Building – as it was once known – was initially owned by plumbing firm Irlbacker & Davis, and originally had a facade of red brick and light stone, along with a cast-iron first-floor storefront, according to a fact sheet from the city Preservation Board. It was remodeled later in the early 20th century, and most recently was home to Ruby's Restaurant more than 20 years ago.

Jemal estimated the renovation project would total about $2 million. That's a lot smaller than many of his ambitious redevelopments locally – such as Seneca One tower, the Statler or the Police Apartments – but it's not unusual for Jemal's overall portfolio in Washington, D.C.

"We do a lot of that stuff," he said. "It's a great location. And the building has great bones."

It's also how he got his start, he points out.

"I cut my teeth on singles, not home runs. I like to stay very focused on everything, not one thing," the developer said. "If you can’t take care of the small things, you can’t take care of the big things. Small things lead to big things."

