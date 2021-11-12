Developer Douglas Jemal buys downtown building from Sandoro

A long-vacant building in the 500 block of Main Street is poised for revival, as Douglas Jemal – the new owner of the Hyatt Regency Buffalo across the street – lays claim to it as well.
Jemal is buying the four-story mixed-use building at 529 Main from James T. Sandoro, the owner of the Buffalo Pierce-Arrow Transportation Museum, and an enormous car collection.
The property is under contract, but Jemal would not disclose the purchase price until the deal closes. It had been listed four years ago with Hunt Commercial Real Estate for $850,000.
Jemal plans to renovate the 11,470-square-foot building, bringing back retail space to the ground floor along Main, along with "a half-dozen or so apartments upstairs."
"I just want to activate the street," Jemal said Friday. "It doesn’t do any good with an empty storefront. It’s been like that since 1998, a pretty long time."
Designed by George J. Metzger and built in 1881, the masonry building features a white terra cotta facade with green-framed windows, high ceilings of as much as 16 feet, and a full basement with a utility vault underneath the street.
It's located between D'Avolio Kitchen and Dragon Express Chinese restaurant, with a curved glass atrium jutting out in front that is currently adorned with signs promoting the Pierce-Arrow museum.
The Stewart Clothes Building – as it was once known – was initially owned by plumbing firm Irlbacker & Davis, and originally had a facade of red brick and light stone, along with a cast-iron first-floor storefront, according to a fact sheet from the city Preservation Board. It was remodeled later in the early 20th century, and most recently was home to Ruby's Restaurant more than 20 years ago.
Jemal estimated the renovation project would total about $2 million. That's a lot smaller than many of his ambitious redevelopments locally – such as Seneca One tower, the Statler or the Police Apartments – but it's not unusual for Jemal's overall portfolio in Washington, D.C.
"We do a lot of that stuff," he said. "It's a great location. And the building has great bones."
It's also how he got his start, he points out.
"I cut my teeth on singles, not home runs. I like to stay very focused on everything, not one thing," the developer said. "If you can’t take care of the small things, you can’t take care of the big things. Small things lead to big things."