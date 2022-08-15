Developer David Manko seeks tax breaks for Hamburg senior housing

Orchard Park developer David Manko is getting ready to kick off the fourth and final phase of his Senior Villages at Mission Hills senior housing community in Hamburg, but he's hoping for nearly $1.1 million in tax breaks first.

Manko, who began developing the complex 12 years ago, is planning to construct 55 ranch-style single-story homes on the remaining portion of the 98-acre property at 4543 Camp Road.

The units – about 1,390 square feet each – will include two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and either a one-car or two-car garage. The $12.19 million project will also include a community center.

Manko is asking the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency for a seven-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes on the property, saving him $506,576, plus $479,575 in sales tax relief and $91,448 in mortgage-recording tax abatement. According to the Hamburg IDA, the project would qualify for subsidies because it is senior housing.

The Hamburg IDA will consider the request Aug. 17. If approved, Manko hopes to start work in November.

This is the fourth stage of the development, and the third tax break request. In the first $11.7 million phase, approved in 2010, Manko put up 14 senior apartment buildings with eight units in each, for a total of 112 units. He received a 10-year PILOT that saved him $1.3 million in property taxes, as well as sales and mortgage-recording tax relief.

In 2013, he spent $10.1 million to construct 12 more eight-unit buildings, for 96 units, and obtained a seven-year PILOT valued at $1 million. He later added another 91 patio homes in the third phase, but without any IDA assistance.

Manko has also built or owned the Liberty Park Senior Apartments in Orchard Park, the Bell Tower Commons in Cheektowaga and Stonegate Apartments in Clarence.