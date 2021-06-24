Developer brothers plan another Grant Street project

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

They will take the proposal to the Buffalo Planning Board on June 28. The project is fully compliant with the city's Green Code and does not require any zoning variances.

This is the third project that the Sianos have tackled in the neighborhood.

"It had all the building blocks that should be there," Christopher Siano said. He cited its location on a major street and bus line, and its proximity to the Elmwood Village and SUNY Buffalo State.

"People were being priced out of Elmwood and Allentown and there were only so many neighborhoods near there with houses, so the West Side seemed like it was in position to appreciate," he said. "The houses were in rough shape, but they were intact. There were not a lot of demolitions."

The duo previously completed a rehabilitation of the former Phil Martino's West Side Appliance and Furniture building at 368 Grant in 2015, creating 2,000 square feet of commercial space and two market-rate apartments.

Three years later, they spent $2.3 million to construct a 12,600-square-foot mixed-use building with 11 apartments and retail space on a vacant lot at 363 Grant that they had already acquired from the city.