Developer brothers plan another Grant Street project

Three years after completing their second project at a prominent West Side corner, a pair of siblings are unveiling a venture a few doors to the north along the Grant Street corridor.
Matthew and Christopher Siano's HES Properties wants to construct a three-story building with nine apartments and a single ground-floor commercial space on a vacant lot at 386 Grant. That's just above their prior projects at 363 and 368 Grant, across from each other by Potomac Avenue.
The 10,800-square-foot building will include five one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartments and four two-bedroom apartments with two bathrooms. One of the apartments will be handicapped-accessible.
The commercial space totals 1,379 square feet, HES said. No tenant has been identified yet, but the Sianos are seeking a commercial office or retail occupant.
The $2.4 million project will be a renewable-energy building, featuring geothermal heating and cooling, along with solar roof panels. No natural gas will be needed.
The tan-and-black brick building will include six parking spaces in back, and is located on a 0.14-acre former city-owned property. Construction is expected to begin in early 2022, with completion by early 2023.
The Sianos presented their plan to neighbors during a meeting on Monday. "It was well-received," said Christopher Siano, 42, who has a degree in architecture. "There were no criticisms. We have a track record on the block."
They will take the proposal to the Buffalo Planning Board on June 28. The project is fully compliant with the city's Green Code and does not require any zoning variances.
This is the third project that the Sianos have tackled in the neighborhood.
"It had all the building blocks that should be there," Christopher Siano said. He cited its location on a major street and bus line, and its proximity to the Elmwood Village and SUNY Buffalo State.
"People were being priced out of Elmwood and Allentown and there were only so many neighborhoods near there with houses, so the West Side seemed like it was in position to appreciate," he said. "The houses were in rough shape, but they were intact. There were not a lot of demolitions."
The duo previously completed a rehabilitation of the former Phil Martino's West Side Appliance and Furniture building at 368 Grant in 2015, creating 2,000 square feet of commercial space and two market-rate apartments.
Three years later, they spent $2.3 million to construct a 12,600-square-foot mixed-use building with 11 apartments and retail space on a vacant lot at 363 Grant that they had already acquired from the city.
It received a $440,000 loan from the Better Buffalo Fund, part of the Buffalo Billion, and now houses the law office of Stephanie Adams Pllc.
Both prior projects are fully occupied, which led the Sianos to try again.
"I like working with the City of Buffalo, because they sell property at the appraised value, with an agreement that you will develop the property," Christopher Siano said. "So it makes land acquisition affordable, and puts you in a position where you can afford to put the money into the building and not the purchase price."