Details emerge in death of great-grandmother who fell from Tonawanda nursing home window

It was a freezing February evening when 78-year-old Judith Schrecengost moved toward a third-floor window at the Town of Tonawanda nursing home where she lived, squeezed through an opening and plummeted to the ground.

She was last seen at dinner earlier that night. But her body was not found until the next morning, when staff at Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns realized she was missing.

These are some of the conclusions from a state Health Department investigation into the incident, the latest serious issue flagged at two nursing homes operated in this area by Safire.

Safire Northtowns is among the most penalized nursing homes in the state since 2016. The 100-bed facility at 2799 Sheridan Drive is a candidate for a federal program that identifies the country's poorest-performing nursing homes and inspects them twice as often as other facilities in an effort to boost resident care. Safire spokesperson Michael Balboni said the facility "should be off the list shortly."

Authorities initially released little information about what happened to Schrecengost. It's now clear state and police investigators believe she fell, accidentally or otherwise, through a window that wasn't supposed to open more than 6 inches.

Schrecengost's family and their lawyers say Safire staffers failed to keep her safe and, further, missed several opportunities overnight to recognize she was missing.

"They took my mother away from me. She wasn't getting ready to crumple up and die on her own anytime soon," said Tina Delgrolice, one of Schrecengost’s daughters. "She was a fighter."

It's not yet clear whether the nursing home will fined by the state following its investigation. The state Attorney General's office said it is continuing to examine the circumstances of the incident.

Balboni said he could not discuss specifics but noted Safire filed a correction plan, which was accepted by the state, and fixed problems with the windows. The correction plan included installing additional window limiters, as well as educating staff on policies for reporting a potential missing resident and possible accident hazards immediately.

Balboni said the nursing home owners are "very sad" about the resident's death and fully cooperated with the Health Department.

'She was a sweetheart'

Schrecengost, a great-grandmother, was born and raised in Niagara Falls. She once worked for Carborundum and was a devoted mother to her four children.

"She was a sweetheart. She would do anything for anybody. If somebody needed a place to stay, she was letting him stay at her house. I used to joke around with her and tell her, 'Oh, you got another stray?'" Delgrolice said.

Schrecengost's first husband died in the 1970s. She and her second husband moved in with Delgrolice in April 2020, though he died one month later.

Schrecengost remained in good health until suffering a stroke in late May 2021 that affected part of her brain. To ensure Schrecengost received the therapy she needed, Delgrolice said, they placed her at Safire.

"She was actually doing really good," Delgrolice said, though her mother had some challenges communicating.

The incident

The state investigation refers to Schrecengost only as "Resident #1," but in more than 2,300 words details the events culminating with staff finding her dead at 9:17 a.m. Feb. 8, face down in the courtyard on the building's west side beneath a window.

After interviewing staff members, the state reached the conclusion Schrecengost got out of a third-floor window that opened wider than it should have because of an improperly installed bolt.

A responding town police officer saw exterior cameras but was told they were not operational, according to a police report. When officers inspected Schrecengost's room, they noticed neatly folded clothes atop a made bed and found nothing suspicious or out of the ordinary.

And while dates in the Health Department's report are redacted, it's clear Schrecengost was not seen by staff for many hours.

One certified nursing assistant working on the third floor that evening noticed at one point the hallway was cold.

The nursing assistant found a window in one room was open wider than normal, glanced out, didn't see anything and then shut the window. The nursing assistant did not report the open window to anyone.

The state also interviewed a second certified nursing assistant, who left Schrecengost's dinner tray in her room. When this nursing assistant picked up the uneaten meal, Schrecengost was not in her room.

The second nursing assistant reported the uneaten meal to a licensed practical nurse. This nurse last saw Schrecengost at 6 p.m., sitting in the corner in the dining room wearing a hospital gown as though she were going to bed after dinner.

Schrecengost was last seen on video at 5:29 p.m. walking down the west unit hallway on the third floor toward an undisclosed room number.

The state also interviewed the facility's maintenance director, who noted an issue with the window believed to be the one Schrecengost "fell out of." The maintenance director told the state the bolt meant to prevent the window from opening more than six inches was not in the proper placement.

At various times during her stay at Safire, Schrecengost was subject to increased monitoring. This included the period directly after, in a phone call with Delgrolice, Schrecengost said she wanted to kill herself, according to the state report.

Schrecengost told a nurse who followed up with her that she did not want to harm herself. She was subjected to 15-minute checks but those were allowed to lapse, records show.

Delgrolice said her mother didn't want to be at Safire but there was nothing about her state of mind that worried her, or her family, that she was suicidal. She said she doesn't believe her mother intentionally went out the window.

Michael Scinta, an attorney from Brown Chiari who is representing Schrecengost's family with colleague Mike Benz, said Schrecengost's most serious immediate injury from the fall was a fractured pelvis. It's unknown how long she did survive, or could have survived, outside in the sub-freezing temperatures that night, Scinta said.

Schrecengost's body remained on the ground outside when Delgrolice and her daughter, Nicole Falcone, arrived Feb. 8 after receiving messages from Safire.

"I had nightmares that night," Delgrolice said.

In its investigation, the state said windows in two other resident rooms also did not have appropriate window stops installed.

In total, the Health Department confirmed three windows were out of compliance, which led to a citation that highlighted "the likelihood of harm and immediate risk to the health and safety of 4 residents with wandering behaviors."

The facility has since reviewed all facility windows and installed additional window limiters, according to its state-approved correction plan.

Further, the two certified nursing assistants no longer work at Safire.

The facility's staff and agency workers also were educated by a hired consultant on policies pertaining to reporting a potential missing resident and possible accident hazards immediately to supervisors.

Previous fines

In late 2015, a downstate group completed its purchase of the former Sheridan Manor and renamed it Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns.

And since 2016, Safire has received $68,500 in fines from the state Health Department – the 10th-highest amount out of 356 facilities that have been penalized during that timeframe, according to a Buffalo News analysis of state data.

The only area nursing home to get more in fines during that time period: Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Williamsville, with $81,000 in penalties.

Meanwhile, Safire Rehabilitation of Southtowns in Buffalo – which has the same ownership group as the Northtowns facility – has received $59,000 in fines since 2016, which ranks 14th statewide. Richard Platschek, Judy Landa, Solomon Abramczyk and Robert Schuck are the key investors in the limited liability companies that own the two Safire homes, federal records show.

"I would not say that these fines represent a threat to care, but obviously the Safire group is continuously trying to ensure the best resident experience," said Safire spokesperson Balboni.

The two Safire facilities have one-star federal ratings, or "much below average," a measurement based on three sources: health inspections, staffing and quality measures.

A painful loss

Schrecengost's family remains devastated by her death.

Delgrolice said she was advised to place her in a nursing home so that her mother could receive the kind of around-the-clock care she couldn’t provide.

Schrecengost's survivors plan to sue Safire over her death.

The family deeply misses Schrecengost's presence at their regular Sunday gatherings, and they say Bills season and the holidays won't be the same without her.

Food is a big part of what binds them all together, and Falcone said she has struggled to duplicate her grandmother's fried potatoes, let alone her famous pumpkin cake roll. "She has a magic touch, you know?" Falcone said.

"I wanted to call her the other day," Delgrolice said. "I was like, 'I'll call' – I can't. She's not here."

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

