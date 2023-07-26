Destination Niagara USA, will launch a marketing campaign promoting sport fishing opportunities on Lake Ontario available through the charter industry.

It's the result of a $1.2 million award in federal pandemic aid to help the Lake Ontario fishing charter industry, which was harmed by pandemic-related business shutdowns. The partnership involves the Outdoor Sportsman Group, the Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association, the Lake Ontario Sportfishing Promotion Council and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Local boat captains will be featured on segments of the television show "In-Fishermen" and in commercials on the Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network and Bigwater Adventures with Mark Davis. There will also be marketing materials and articles in seven outdoor publications, as well as digital and social media promotions.