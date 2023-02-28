BY SAMANTHA CHRISTMANN

Well-known Ramp Carnies to build what should become major local attraction

As manager of skateboard and skate shoe retailer Zumiez at McKinley Mall, Wendell Jones knows Western New York's need for an indoor skate park.

"People come in here in the winter and buy their skateboard and they're like, 'Cool, where can I try this out?' " he said.

Unfortunately, he has to tell them the closest indoor skatepark is in Rochester.

But come April, he'll be able to point them to his own place right in the mall – Food Court Skatepark – which is currently under construction.

The skatepark should draw skaters from far and wide, Jones said, because of who designed it: Brent Kronmueller.

His San Diego-based Ramp Carnies is known for building skate ramps for the X Games, for professional skateboarders such as Tony Hawk and for pro skate teams' private training facilities.

"I like to consider him the Frank Lloyd Wright of skateparks," Jones said. "They're spots where people see that it's a Ramp Carnies park and they say, 'Wow. We have to go to this.' "

The closest Ramp Carnies park is a private one in New York City, while the closest public one is in Pittsburgh.

"He's very particular with where he builds his parks," Jones said.

Jones, who has been skating since he was 12, regularly traveled to the Pittsburgh park to skate, and then used his connections in the community to land Kronmueller.

The park will be located in a giant 16,000-square-foot space, formerly home to a mattress store and a martial arts studio. It will have a bowl that looks like an empty swimming pool, ramps, handrails and ledges of all shapes and sizes for all different skill levels.

"We have this designed so that, literally, a Day One skater or a pro can come in here and have a fantastic time," Jones said.

He's also working with such brands as Vans, Nike and Santa Cruz skateboards to bring in pro skaters for demonstrations and to skate with other patrons.

"It's something that happens all the time on the West Coast and in Florida," Jones said. "You get to literally stand next to your heroes and be with them and talk with them and skate with them. And that's something that doesn't happen in Buffalo."

Food Court Skatepark's draw should also be a boon for the struggling McKinley Mall, presenting an opportunity for the shopping center to once again grow, Jones said. He's hoping McKinley will offer more attractions to capitalize on the traffic and keep skatepark attendees in the mall, spending money.

"As a skater, I know we'll travel hours to skate," he said. "The pull is going to be fantastic for the area."

Bravo! becomes latest restaurant to close for good at Walden Galleria

Restaurant Bravo! has closed at the Walden Galleria – again. But this time, it won't reopen, the company said.

The restaurant first closed during the pandemic, and remained closed until late 2021, when it reopened. The restaurant has closed its doors again, but it will stay shuttered this time.

It is the latest restaurant to close at the mall. Since 2020, the Walden Galleria has lost Bar Louie, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, Jack Astor’s and World of Beer.

Having a healthy roster of restaurants is a key component of the Galleria's business model: "Eat. Shop. Play." Having a more diverse offering than mere retail – with entertainment options and full-service restaurants – is one of the ways the Walden Galleria has managed to avoid the fate of other more struggling malls.

It was the reasoning behind the mall's construction of a 1.5 million-square-foot entertainment wing, which contained "restaurant row" with such eateries as Cheesecake Factory and P.F. Chang's.

Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. hopes to increase the size of its planned new warehouse facility in Lackawanna's Renaissance Commerce Park by at least 25%.

ACV may have sold 15,000 fewer vehicles through its online auctions in 2022 compared to 2021, but those vehicles were worth around $1 billion more due to historically high vehicle prices.

At long last, UB resident doctors and fellows are in line to get the state's health care worker bonus for all the work they did during pandemic.

The general contractor for the Bills stadium project has started the process to hire subcontractors, but looming over the project is concern from local union leadership over the use of out-of-town contractors.

Accusations have been flying back and forth among the Fruit Belt Land Trust's new board leadership, its former staff and its founding activists, threatening the nonprofit's future.

Amherst's Life Storage opposed an $11 billion takeover bid in a detailed defense to Wall Street.

A plan to turn a former malt house into apartments and a bakery expansion were approved for ECIDA tax breaks, totaling over $1 million.

The Buffalo Preservation Board is not happy with the significant alterations made to the roofline of the Meidenbauer House by the firm of developer Douglas Jemal.

Resident groups are opposing an approved mixed-use residential development project on longtime unused land at Millersport and Smith in Amherst.

Kutter's Cheese Factory is closing its retail store in Pembroke after 75 years in business.

Updates provided on a number of projects advancing at Canalside and on the Outer Harbor.

The Tesla Workers United campaign isn't the first attempt to organize workers at Tesla Inc.’s plant in South Buffalo.

ECC reversed direction on former President David Balkin's initiatives for IT, staff cuts and more.

Federal banking regulators recently issued a cease-and-desist consent order against Lake Shore Savings Bank for “unsafe and unsound” banking practices.

1. Focusing on health equity in the City of Buffalo: After the traumatic events that hit the area last year, Rev. George F. Nicholas, CEO of the Buffalo Center for Health Equity, says now is the time to make it a priority.

2. UB resident doctors and fellows feeling 'overworked and underpaid': The group, which includes 810 residents, fellows and interns at the University at Buffalo, have launched a union campaign.

3. Buffalo Niagara struggles to find – and keep – tech workers: Local companies have plenty of open technology jobs, but can't fill them, as computer science grads from area schools move out of town for work.

4. Inside Brooks-TLC's seven-year push for a new hospital: Now, more than ever, it feels like Brooks-TLC Hospital System's plan for a new hospital in Fredonia is at a critical juncture. Could the long-delayed plan finally be moving forward?

5. Mechatronics, the new, in-demand tech field fueled by ECC and Northland Training Center: Despite ECC’s struggles with declining enrollment, its mechatronics program is thriving and this spring will reach more than 200 graduates in four years.

