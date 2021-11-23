Despite plenty of 'help wanted' signs, local unemployment remains above pre-pandemic levels

Fast food jobs now command a $15 an hour minimum wage, and the minimum for all workers will rise to $13.20 at the end of the year. That squeezes other businesses, that could offer a comfortably higher wage of around $16 to $18 when the minimum wage was lower, but now the gap between that starting wage and the minimum is narrower.

That increases the competition for workers at the lower end of the wage scale.

"With all these businesses competing for such a small pool of workers that they have to either increase wages or increase benefits," Glass said.

"You're competing with almost everybody now, which wasn't traditionally true," Glass said.

"Now you have construction and manufacturing competing with retail. They're competing with the leisure, where they never had to compete with them before for these lower paying jobs."

The rising wages at the lower end of the scale have allowed some workers who previously needed two or three jobs to make ends meet to get by with just one, said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.

That makes it more difficult to fill part-time positions at a time when early retirements, Covid fears and child care issues also are keeping workers out of the job market.