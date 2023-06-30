A merger between Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula’s blank check company and a life insurance asset manager announced last year went forward Thursday but it was without most of the SPAC’s investors, creating the potential for cash flow issues.

Since Pegula’s East Resources Acquisition Corp. reached the initial agreement with Abacus Settlements, LLC and Longevity Market Assets, LLC in August, 92% of shareholders in the SPAC have cashed in on their stock – essentially taking their money back, according to a report from Bloomberg.

However, that volatility did not deter the company now known as Abacus Life, Inc. from going forward with the deal. Orlando-based Abacus Life is now publicly listed on Nasdaq and was slated to receive up to $98 million of cash allowing the company to lower its cost of capital, scale its current portfolio and begin securing additional policies.

While special purpose acquisition companies, known as SPACs – formed strictly to raise capital through an initial public offering or to acquire or merge with an existing company, are fizzling after a hot few years, having Pegula as a deal partner is still enough to create momentum for Abacus Life, Jay Jackson, Abacus chief executive, told Bloomberg.

The merger was approved during a special meeting Thursday by the required number of remaining shareholders of East Resources. The vote also gave the remaining holders the opportunity to cash in their stock. The final vote tally will be disclosed within four days in a separate filing.

“Abacus’ leadership has built a leading business in the life settlement industry with a deep management team, each with decades of experience,” Pegula, East Resources' CEO, chairman and president, said in a statement after the deal was initially reached. “We are very fortunate to have found such a great partner for the SPAC and more importantly for shareholders, a company that is a highly scalable, sector market leader, underpinned by steady financial performance and strong growth potential.”

Pegula, who also owns the Buffalo Sabres, still brings major cachet to the deal.

He made the Abacus purchase through East Resources Acquisition Co., the entity that he formed about three years ago. It had raised more than $300 million from investors, initially with the intent of making acquisitions in the then-depressed oil and natural gas industry.

But East Resources never made any energy deals, and more recently, it shifted its focus toward financial services as the deadline approached when it would either have to complete a deal or return its money to investors.

After making much of his multibillion-dollar fortune in oil and natural gas exploration and production, Pegula, 72, has sold most of his assets in that space and turned his attention to entering other business ventures such as the one with Abacus Life to add to he and his family’s business portfolio in an attempt to broaden their investments and diversify their assets.

Pegula’s company is also backing an Atlanta-based firm managing money for some of the world’s other richest business entities. He co-founded and has been supporting the launch of Bison Wealth, which offers wealth management, strategic financial planning and advisory and global family office services. He’s also taken ownership of a Nashville recording studio and record label.

Pegula, who acquired the Sabres for $189 million in 2011 and the Bills for $1.4 billion in 2014, created Bison through he and his wife Kim’s family office known as East Asset Management, in conjunction with operating partner Teton Capital Partners, founded by Brad Ball.

In addition, East Asset Management, along with Callodine, founded by Jim Morrow in 2018, have been active in the asset management and alternative private credit spaces. Among their completed transactions are a majority ownership in the Public BDC Rand Capital; a $400 million asset-based lending business; a $1.3 billion private real estate credit platform; and taking private of the public asset manager Manning & Napier, a $20 billion-plus asset manager.

Pegula has a net worth of $7.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, ranking him 271st on the list of the world's richest people. And the Bills are now reportedly worth nearly $3 billion, Sportico notes, more than double what he paid for the franchise. He’s also now working toward building a $1.54 billion stadium for the Bills in Orchard Park.

SPACs, which had become all the rage around 2019 and 2020, are dramatically declining.

After a two-year period in which investors poured $250 billion into SPACs, rising inflation, interest rate increases, falling stock prices of high-growth companies and regulators potentially stepping up scrutiny of SPACs have investors thinking twice about keeping their money in these entities and their transactions. Investors are allowed to withdraw their money from SPACs at the time of a merger announcement.

As for Abacus, it has purchased life insurance policies in the U.S. for nearly the past two decades, with nearly 20% market share, and approximately four times the origination growth over the last six years, with almost $1.3 billion in face value of policies purchased from 2019 to ’21. The combined company will have an estimated post-transaction enterprise value of $618 million.

Abacus is “revenue, earnings, cash flow positive – that’s something you need in the SPAC market today,” Adam Gusky, chief investment officer of East Asset Management, told Bloomberg. But, Gusky added, due to the downturn in SPACs, he doesn’t anticipate putting together investor cash for another blank check firm.