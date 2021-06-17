Despite lawsuit, Elmwood Crossing moves forward with purchase of parking ramp

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

So far, Five Star Bank has opened its first-floor branch in the building, but there's still 5,000 square feet of retail space left, Paladino said. There's also 7,000 square feet of office space unleased. Five apartments have been preleased, with another eight under active consideration by potential tenants, he said.

The project would convert the hospital campus into a mixed-use community, while retaining as much of the historic buildings as possible. Plans for the 8-acre site call for 220 apartments, 27 condominiums, 20 for-sale town houses, a 75-room boutique hotel, a day care, an urban grocery, boutique shops and offices – spread over locations on three streets.

The developers have converted the former Hodge Pediatrics building at 125 Hodge into an operating EduKids day care, after more than doubling the size of the 4,000-square-foot building. They also received city approval for the town homes, prior to the pandemic.

But there's still the vast empty space in the Variety, Tanner and Alfiero buildings, which will contain much of the rest of the redevelopment. Paladino said his firm and Sinatra's are finalizing plans for the State Historic Preservation Office and National Park Service, to ensure the reuse complies with preservation standards so the developers qualify for lucrative historic tax credits to finance the project.