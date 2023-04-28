Evans Bank's deposits increased 4% in the first quarter from the previous quarter, at a time when banks' deposit activity is under the microscope.

The Amherst-based bank reported $1.85 billion in deposits for the quarter, up $78 million from the fourth quarter.

"We're actually growing deposits," said David Nasca, Evans' president and CEO. "We're talking to clients and they're comfortable with who we are."

Banks' deposits figures – and how much of them are insured – are in the spotlight, following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. And First Republic Bank's stock price has plunged after reporting its deposits fell by $100 billion in the first quarter.

In spite of those high-profile negative results, some other banks, such as Evans, M&T and KeyBank, have reported relatively stable deposit figures in recent weeks.

Nineteen percent of Evans' deposits are either uninsured or uncollateralized, said John Connerton, the chief financial officer.

Evans in the first quarter reported profits of $5.8 million, up 22% from a year ago.

"We're in a solid position as a business," Nasca said. "We have strong capital, credit and liquidity. And we delivered strong performance in the quarter despite pretty strong headwinds of rising interest rates."

Connerton said Evans' hotel loan portfolio – an area of concern when the pandemic upended the travel industry – has continued to improve.

KeyBank says deposits holding strong amid upheaval Key reported its deposit outflow has been minimal since the end of March, after the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank put a spotlight on insured deposits at regional banks.

"There's some [hotels] that are going to take a couple more seasons," he said. "As far as we're concerned, they're back to operating as they did before the pandemic."

Office properties are also getting more attention, as companies evaluate how much office space they need with so many workers doing their jobs remotely or on hybrid schedules.

Office properties represent only 4% of Evans' total loans, and the average size of those loans is relatively small, about $1 million each, Connerton said.

"They're performing well, and we haven't seen any weakness there."