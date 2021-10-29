Depew solar company starts work on new solar farm while helping village with landfill

"It was a long process, but it was very fulfilling and great to see the land use," said Bodecker, whose firm is working on 15 to 18 other community solar projects, including in Great Valley and Sardinia.

The solar farm is only part of what's happening on the overall property, which was used as a solid-waste landfill from 1960 until 1975. It's since been parceled out to multiple owners, including the Village of Depew and Erie County, according to DEC records.

NED on July 26 bought 10 acres of the landfill site that were owned by Mecca Bros. of Lake Worth, Fla., and 15 acres from the village, which owned 38.57 acres in all. It paid $102,500 to Mecca and $160,826 to the village.

That still left the village with 23.57 acres in the rear of the property leading down to the creek. Depew officials had planned to create a park and boat launch on the village-owned property, but that never happened because of concerns about contamination.

When it closed, the owner of the landfill capped it under state regulations governing landfills in the 1970s – which were much looser than they are today, requiring only two feet of topsoil on top as a cover. But the top cover was not maintained after it was laid down, Sorgi said.