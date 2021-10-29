Depew solar company starts work on new solar farm while helping village with landfill

A Depew-based community solar developer has started construction on a 25-acre solar farm atop an old landfill in the village, giving Depew some much-needed financial resources to address a lingering environmental threat along Cayuga Creek.
National Energy Development, led by Jim Bodecker and Paul Vargovich, is building a 7-megawatt project on part of the 64-acre former Broadway landfill, which closed in 1975 and was capped, but has otherwise sat dormant for over 45 years.
Work began four weeks ago at the site, which is located at 4293 Broadway, between Dick and Borden roads, and near Twin Village Recycling.
The land has been cleared, and a contractor is now putting in 65,000 cubic feet of additional soil to level the site in preparation for installing a concrete slab base, so that the posts do not disturb the waste material underneath a two-foot soil cap. The $11.5 million project – designed by Labella Associates and financed by New Energy Equity – will then see about 16,000 solar panels installed .
The solar project is expected to be operational by next summer and will power up to 500 households in New York State Electric & Gas Co.'s territory. The village will save $15,000 to $20,000 on its own electricity bill, Bodecker said .
"It was a long process, but it was very fulfilling and great to see the land use," said Bodecker, whose firm is working on 15 to 18 other community solar projects, including in Great Valley and Sardinia.
The solar farm is only part of what's happening on the overall property, which was used as a solid-waste landfill from 1960 until 1975. It's since been parceled out to multiple owners, including the Village of Depew and Erie County, according to DEC records.
NED on July 26 bought 10 acres of the landfill site that were owned by Mecca Bros. of Lake Worth, Fla., and 15 acres from the village, which owned 38.57 acres in all. It paid $102,500 to Mecca and $160,826 to the village.
That still left the village with 23.57 acres in the rear of the property leading down to the creek. Depew officials had planned to create a park and boat launch on the village-owned property, but that never happened because of concerns about contamination.
When it closed, the owner of the landfill capped it under state regulations governing landfills in the 1970s – which were much looser than they are today, requiring only two feet of topsoil on top as a cover. But the top cover was not maintained after it was laid down, Sorgi said.
"It’s a big problem throughout Western New York with towns that have older landfills that were not closed properly, because regulations didn’t require them," Sorgi said.
State regulators were concerned that the soil had been eroded. The land has trees growing on it, which aren't permitted because they could allow water to seep in and then come out into the creek.
But the village didn't have the money to clean up the site and "it wasn't dirty enough to qualify for federal or state aid," Sorgi said.
NED worked with the village and state Department of Environmental Conservation on a solution, putting a two-foot layer of soil on the surface of its 25 acres and taking out the trees. Meanwhile, the village can take the proceeds from the sale to do the same with its portion.
"It was a win-win," Sorgi said. "The DEC is thrilled, because they encourage solar on landfills, and we’ve cleaned up our portion, and now the village has money to start remediating their portion of it."