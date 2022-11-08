 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Depew developer proposes apartments instead of hotel for former Desiderio's site

Cornerstone Plaza - front and rear elevations

Front and rear elevations for Lucas James' proposed Cornerstone Plaza retail and apartment building in Lancaster.

 Lancaster Industrial Development Agency
After initially proposing a small boutique hotel on the site of the former Desiderio's restaurant in Lancaster, a Depew contractor-turned-developer now is seeking tax breaks for a new plan wants to put up a small building with apartments and commercial space.

Lucas James, owner of Lucas James Construction, wants to put up an 18,092-square-foot building at 5827 Broadway. The proposed two-story Cornerstone Plaza building at the corner of Broadway and Bowen Avenue would include 7,255 square feet of commercial and retail space, plus eight studio and one-bedroom apartments.

That's a change from his prior version of the $2.92 million project, which featured a similar number of motel rooms instead of rental apartments but with the same site plan. That earlier version had been approved by the town, which must revisit the new proposal.

According to James' application to the Lancaster Industrial Development Agency, plans now call for an "industrial styled coffee shop-restaurant" on the first floor, with a drive-thru window, as well as three professional offices. The building would also feature a roof-mounted solar panel system.

Cornerstone Plaza-left and right elevations

Left and right elevations for Lucas James' proposed Cornerstone Plaza retail and apartment building in Lancaster.

The four commercial spaces would range in size from 1,341 to 2,122 square feet. No leases have been signed, but James – who is also a co-owner of Arrowhead Golf Course – has identified potential tenants for the coffee shop and one of the professional office spaces.

Two accessible apartments of 850 and 894 square feet would also be on the first floor, while the remaining six units – ranging in size from 1,180 to 1,231 square feet – would be upstairs.

James owns the 1.23-acre corner site, which is the former home of Desiderio's which was destroyed in a fire, turning the site into a vacant lot. It's currently zoned as light commercial but needs to be rezoned as multifamily and mixed-use.

James is seeking $95,935 in sales tax breaks, $17,265 in mortgage-recording breaks, and an unspecified – but more lucrative – property tax subsidy. He expects to create 12 jobs within two years.

Just under one-third of the project cost is considered retail, while nearly 70% is for the apartments. However, the developer said that the IDA help is "essential to undertake and complete this project ."

Otherwise, James "would be denied the opportunity to develop the vacant parcel into a most attractive and profitable destination, and the parcel would remain vacant and residents denied a highly desirable restaurant and luxury apartments and office/retail space to live in and operate businesses," he said in the application.

If approved, the project would start immediately and would finish by April 2023.

