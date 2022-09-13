Demolitions approved for Main Street Lofts project

A Cincinnati developer is seeking to demolish a two-story wood house and a long one-story yellow brick and masonry commercial building at 1681 Main and a three-story tan-brick commercial building and one-story car garage and warehouse structure at 1689 Main.

Along with 1703 and 1707 Main, both properties are part of the larger site for Main Street Lofts, which MVAH Partners of Cincinnati and Belmont Housing Resources for WNY plan to construct.

The $50.6 million project on 2.1 acres – bounded by Main, Masten Avenue and East Balcom Street – would include a new five-story building with 140 affordable one- and two-bedroom apartments and two smaller two-story buildings with seven three-bedroom townhouses.

MVAH also got a six-month extension on its subdivision approval to combine the lots, giving the developers more time to file a final subdivision plan, as they work through “a number of issues related to the closing,” said project attorney Corey Auerbach, of Barclay Damon LLP.

And Hatem A. Hassan is tearing down the single-story concrete block building for Sunrise Liquors at 118 William St. to make room for an expansion of the adjacent Sunrise Market and gas station.

All three demolition requests were approved.