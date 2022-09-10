Demolition equipment expected soon at Great Northern elevator site

Archer Daniels Midland could have the equipment it needs to demolish the Great Northern grain elevator on-site and ready to use within two weeks.

The timetable was described by an ADM attorney at a hearing Friday before State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo, according to representatives of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture and Culture.

Richard Lippes, an attorney for the campaign, and Tim Tielman, the organization's executive director, said an attorney for ADM told the judge that it would likely take one week for a special piece of demolition equipment to reach the site, and another week to assemble it.

Tielman, in an interview after the hearing, said he was frustrated that Colaiacovo did not dismiss the case Friday, which would open the door for the campaign to appeal and seek an injunction to halt the demolition.

"We don't want this mooted before we can appeal," he said. "It's so urgent for us. ADM has stated what their timeline is."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Lippes and Tielman said the judge indicated his decision might not come for at least two more weeks.

"That's giving ADM all the time in the world to prepare to swing that wrecking ball, metaphorically, and puts us against a wall," Tielman said.

An attorney for ADM referred questions to a company representative, who did not respond to requests to comment on Friday.

ADM owns the Great Northern grain elevator. The structure's north wall was damaged in a Dec. 11 windstorm. Buffalo's then-commissioner of permit and inspection services, James Comerford, granted ADM an emergency demolition permit.

Preservationists have fought to block demolition of the Ganson Street facility, a rare 1897 brick-box-style grain elevator with steel bins. Colaiacovo has refused to grant a preliminary injunction, but has also not dismissed the case outright.

"We had pointed out, as we always do, that the commissioner said this was an emergency demolition because of the imminent danger of the building collapsing," Lippes said. "Of course, now it's nine or 10 months later and there has been no collapse."

Lippes said an attorney for ADM indicated the company couldn't find the demolition equipment it needed in the Buffalo area for a structure the height of the Great Northern grain elevator, "and those various machines and parts of machines are on their way. They're still in transit."

"We hope we'll be able to appeal and ask for a temporary injunction from the appellate court before the equipment arrives or is put together," Lippes said. "We hope the decision comes out promptly, so we have an opportunity to go the appellate court before demolition starts."