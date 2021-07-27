Demolition begins at 308 Crowley as neighbor repairs wall damaged by fire

Nearly two months after Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown announced the demolition of a long-neglected derelict building in Riverside – and just over a month after it caught fire – the former King Sewing Machine plant is finally coming down.
City officials announced the start of selective demolition work by Empire Dismantlement Corp. at 308 Crowley Ave., with plans to clear much of the six-acre site in preparation for redevelopment.
The Buffalo Urban Development Corp., which owns the former sewing machine and television manufacturing plant, had purchased the property – which also includes vacant land – in June 2018 for $50,000. But its condition is so poor that it can't be reused, so BUDC plans to take down most of the deteriorating 300,000-square-foot brick structure, except for a historic clock tower with the name King on it.
"This is going to be big for the neighborhood, because this is really a blight," said James Comerford, the city's commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services.
The June fire threatened to throw those plans off course, but the fire was not as bad as initially thought, as it was mostly centered on a pile of debris that was already slated for removal. However, the heat was enough to damage the nearby common wall between the BUDC-owned property and a smaller cinder block building that the agency had just sold to a neighboring business, Enterprise Folding Box Co.
"It did deteriorate one common wall to point that that wall needs to be rebuilt," said Peter Cammarata, the retired former BUDC president who is now acting as a consultant to the agency. Cammarata said Enterprise – which is already operating out of its new space – was able to secure the wall, and is working to recoup the cost from its insurance company.