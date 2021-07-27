Demolition begins at 308 Crowley as neighbor repairs wall damaged by fire

Nearly two months after Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown announced the demolition of a long-neglected derelict building in Riverside – and just over a month after it caught fire – the former King Sewing Machine plant is finally coming down.

City officials announced the start of selective demolition work by Empire Dismantlement Corp. at 308 Crowley Ave., with plans to clear much of the six-acre site in preparation for redevelopment.

The Buffalo Urban Development Corp., which owns the former sewing machine and television manufacturing plant, had purchased the property – which also includes vacant land – in June 2018 for $50,000. But its condition is so poor that it can't be reused, so BUDC plans to take down most of the deteriorating 300,000-square-foot brick structure, except for a historic clock tower with the name King on it.

"This is going to be big for the neighborhood, because this is really a blight," said James Comerford, the city's commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services.