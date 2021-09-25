 Skip to main content
Demolished church site on East Side to get reuse as new church
Demolished church site on East Side to get reuse as new church

salemz

The old Salem Evangelical Reformed Church on Sherman Street, before demolition. 

 Derek Gee

The East Side site of a former church that was demolished four years ago – leaving only its tower remaining – is poised to get new life as a church.

New Alliance Assembly, a Christian congregation, wants to construct a new church building and sanctuary on vacant land at 413 Sherman St.

1005148224-Sherman-vacant2

In addition to broken windows, the Salem Evangelical Reformed Church had leaking roofs, failing masonry walls and a collapsing floor. 

The site, south of Sycamore Street, previously housed the Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, which was designed by architect Jacob Oberkircher. It was built in 1907 but torn down by the city in July 2017 at a cost of $200,000, after years of vacancy and neglect by other owners, including an out-of-town investor.

The original tower still stands as a landmark, and would be retained, while New Alliance members – led by Pastor David Lutete – would gather in the new facility for worship and community functions, according to an application to the city for site plan approval.

New Alliance Assembly Church

A rendering of the planned New Alliance Assembly church building on Sherman Street.

According to plans by architect Anthony James, the 4,125-square-foot church would include offices and a meeting room, as well as a parking lot for 19 cars and 18 bicycles on the 0.38-acre lot. The $400,000 project would take about 18 months to complete.

The 250-square-foot brick bell tower would be renovated in a later phase of the project.

The Planning Board will consider the application during a public hearing on Monday..

Savarino wants more time

Separately, Savarino Companies is requesting a one-year extension of the site plan approval for the redevelopment of the former AM&A's department store building at 377 Main St., to allow more time to settle the dispute over the ownership of the building.

Two separate Chinese investment groups, both based in Queens, are battling in court over who legally owns the landmark building, which one wants to convert into a hotel while the other wants to turn into apartments and office space.

In other pending action, the Planning Board will consider special-use permits for:

• Stephen Nowak's Meriden Estates, to put 14 self-storage units in a steel building at the rear of his properties at 2058 South Park Ave. and 15 Sheffield St., which will be rezoned and combined. The property already has an 816-square-foot workshop and exterior storage.

• Susan Williams, to operate a new neighborhood food store in a double-unit building at 238 Albany St., using a lower former storefront space that is currently used for storage.

• Chris Hawley – president of Eugene V. Debs Hall, and also a Buffalo city planner – to reopen a historic pre-Prohibition tavern at 483 Peckham St., as a nonprofit social hall dedicated to commemorating the local and national labor movement. The original tavern was established in 1914 by John Kucharski to showcase Schreiber Brewing Co. beer, and later became Joe's Grill from 1945 to 1971. It's been closed and vacant since 1991, when it was known as Al's Place, but the nonprofit social club has finished its renovation and is preparing to reopen for guests. It will operate weekday evenings and three special events per year.

