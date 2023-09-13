Delaware North Cos. has three seasons left to provide food and beverages for the Buffalo Bills.

Andy Altomare and his Delaware North staff at Highmark Stadium plan to make the most of that remaining time.

When the new Highmark Stadium opens in 2026, Legends – which has had a growing influence over the organization – will take over as the Bills' concessions provider, ending a three-decade-long partnership between the team and Buffalo-headquartered Delaware North.

While it may be a difficult pill to swallow for the food service staff there, Altomare, the general manager for Delaware North at Highmark Stadium, said he doesn’t think about it because there is still a job to get done.

“Our team is steadfast as if that decision was never made,” said Altomare, who has been with Delaware North since 2013, starting as the executive chef at the Bills’ stadium, before working at KeyBank Center for a few years and then returning to become the general manager at Highmark.

“We’re keeping our foot on the gas. We have a few more years left of football here and we’ll continue to provide the best experience that Delaware North can provide,” he said.

That means continuing to improve all the basic food offerings it serves on Bills' game days at Highmark Stadium – a big push for this season as Delaware North went back to the drawing board a bit this offseason to focus on offerings like hot dogs, pizza and chicken sandwiches.

All the while, the company continues to add to its offerings in both regular concessions and the suites and club seat areas. It introduced 19 new or upgraded food offerings, along with seven more on the cocktail and beverage side, Wednesday at Highmark Stadium, just days before the Bills home opener Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Similar to the football team, we spend a lot of time in the offseason figuring out what we can do and how we can improve the quality of products for our fans,” Altomare said.

Stephen Forman, regional executive chef for Delaware North sports services in Buffalo, said the company has listened to fans who have suggested more simple, local items and want the core cuisine to be at its best.

Delaware North is partnering with Wegmans to upgrade the beef on weck and offering double-sized versions of the sandwich, as well as a prime rib on weck.

LaNova is now offering Joey T’s slices that are thicker with a different mozzarella blend and more flavorful cup-and-char pepperoni.

Hot dogs at Doghouse stations around the stadium can be topped and loaded to make them even more flavorful.

The company also will be offering a Caprese chicken wrap, in response to fans asking for a gluten-free offering. These sold out during the Bills’ single preseason home game.

“Fans want simple but elevated,” Forman said. “We as a company need to stay ahead of the game. During the offseason, we come together and think about how we can bring great flavors, great food and a great experience together for our guests and package it nicely so that they can walk away with food in one hand and a drink in another.”

During the offseason, Delaware North gathered fan feedback from the team and went over studies conducted on its own to better understand what to serve.

“We take a lot of that data in the offseason – and some even during the season – to figure out what the fan wants, how they want it and when they want it,” Altomare said. “The NFL season spans the summer and fall and into the winter, and flavor profiles and what people want to eat and drink changes during that time, so we try to stay on top of that from a seasonal standpoint.”

Delaware North still meets with the Bills weekly and sometimes biweekly leading up to and during the season to discuss the positives and negatives of the concessionaire’s service.

“We have our finger on the pulse real time and will adjust as needed,” Altomare said. “The Bills are absolutely part of the process as we do that, from the top of the organization on through.”

Though there are limitations with what can be done at a 50-year-old facility, Delaware North is more confident these days with what it is working with around the stadium after investing $1 million dollars in upgrading hospitality and service areas.

In a post-pandemic world, there’s also been a focus on maximizing speed of service with upgraded technology, quicker checkouts and cashless transactions.

Last season, Delaware North put in a long bar at the west end zone, where there is the highest concentration of seats and the fewest concessions with a narrow concourse to boot. It helped that become the top concessions stand in the building.

No surprise, the biggest complaint of fans are long lines, Altomare said.