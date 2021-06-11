 Skip to main content
Delaware North names new Sportservice leader
Delaware North has named James Obletz president of its Sportservice business segment, which serves stadiums and arenas around the country.

James Obletz

James Obletz, president of Sportservice. 

Obletz joined Delaware North in 2016 and most recently was president of the Buffalo-based hospitality giant's travel division.

Sportservice provides concessions, premium dining, catering and retail services to more than 50 sports and entertainment venues.

Delaware North also made two other leadership appointments.

Bob Wilson will continue as a group president, with new responsibility for the travel division. He will continue to oversee the Patina Restaurant Group and the company’s United Kingdom operations.

Scott Socha will continue as a group president, with new responsibility for Delaware North’s Australia operations. He will continue to oversee the parks and resorts division.

Matt Glynn

