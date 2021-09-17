Delaware North extends deal with Milwaukee Brewers

Delaware North has signed a long-term contract with the Milwaukee Brewers to provide concessions at the team's ballpark, continuing a partnership that dates to 1970.

The deal's length and value were not disclosed.

The Buffalo-based hospitality giant will continue to manage concessions, suites, catering and premium areas, along with Restaurant to be Named Later, a streetside sports bar and restaurant.

In 2017, Delaware North and the Brewers jointly invested $20 million to expand food and beverage choices and improve the concessions and concourse layout at the team's home, American Family Field.

Delaware North described its partnership with the Brewers as one of its longest relationships in sports.

Matt Glynn

