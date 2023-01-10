 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delaware North acquires resort near Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon resort

Delaware North has acquired an Arizona property that will be renamed the Squire Resort at the Grand Canyon.

 Provided photo
Delaware North has acquired an Arizona hotel and resort located near the Grand Canyon.

The Buffalo-based hospitality giant bought the Best Western Premier Grand Canyon Squire Inn for an undisclosed amount. The 322-room property in Tusayan, Ariz., is seven miles from the South Rim entrance of Grand Canyon National Park, which Delaware North says makes it one of the closest lodging options for the park.

Delaware North will rename the property as the Squire Resort at the Grand Canyon. The property will remain affiliated with Best Western, but will transition from Best Western's Premier brand to the Signature Collection by midyear.

Matt Glynn

