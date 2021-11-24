Debt collector accused of abusive practices agrees to pay $1.2 million settlement and get out of debt collection business

Fanelli, 34, did not admit or deny the Attorney General’s Office’s findings, which are spelled out in an 18-page “assurance of discontinuance” signed by both parties on Nov. 16. Fanelli was given six months to wind down and dissolve the three firms.

He must pay $1.2 million in restitution and damages by Nov. 30.

Attorney Eric M. Soehnlein said Fanelli settled the case to avoid “the time and cost of litigation.”

“The settlement made financial sense for Mr. Fanelli, who did not admit wrongdoing and who is explicitly allowed to stay in the collection industry for six months to wind down his businesses.,” said Soehnlein. “He looks forward to new ventures in the near future.”

Fanelli formed Fanelli and Associates in 2012 to collect on consumer debts and in 2015 changed the company’s name to Northwood Asset Management Group, which employed as many as 60 people and has an office in Williamsville, court papers said.