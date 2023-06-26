For architect Mark Dean, creating a new office for his 12-person firm in the Town of Clarence to accommodate future growth is the type of project worthy of tax breaks.

Dean, owner and principal of Dean Architects in Depew, is planning to construct a 4,000-square-foot office on vacant land at 8353 Main St. That would more than double the size of his current space at 3284 Walden Ave., where the firm takes up 1,800 square feet.

Through his Quintessence LLC, Dean is asking the Clarence Industrial Development Agency for $37,187 in sales tax breaks, $6,000 in mortgage-recording tax relief and an unspecified payment-in-lieu-of-taxes on the property over five years for the $1.1 million project, which will add eight jobs.

"This financial assistance will allow us to update our in-office technology to be competitive with firms throughout the country, and it will allow us to add needed staff quicker," Dean wrote. "Without the assistance of the incentive program, it will be difficult to remain as competitive as we had been in the past."

Costs include $150,000 to acquire the 0.52-acre site, $850,000 for construction and $105,000 for furniture, fixtures and professional fees. The project would be funded with $800,000 in bank loans and $305,000 in equity from Dean. The project is under municipal review by the town, but if approved, construction would take about six months.

Dean notes that the project would "provide meaningful construction job opportunities" and increased tax revenues, but would also result in a relocation from Depew to Clarence. It will sell its current property.

Under the countywide IDA eligibility policy, tax breaks for moves from one municipality to another must be approved by officials from the town losing the business. The company also must provide evidence that it could not find suitable facilities there.

Dean said it looked at other locations, but "we were unable to find suitable property" that would allow for a 4,000-square-foot building and 20 parking spaces. It looked at alternative sites on Genesee Street in Bowmansville, Main Street in Williamsville, Transit Road in Depew and Sheridan Drive in Clarence, but all had either insufficient parking or would have been too expensive.