It could cost more to attend Buffalo Bills games after the team’s new stadium opens in 2026, thanks to a new surcharge of up to 6% on purchases at the venue.

The potential surcharge would shift the local cost of ongoing maintenance and improvements at the stadium from Erie County taxpayers to the fans who go to the games, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

“Basically, replacing the county's maintenance that we would be normally required to pay,” he told Buffalo News reporters.

The surcharge could be added to tickets, parking, concessions and merchandise sales at the stadium, including non-NFL events that require a paid ticket to attend. In other words, the surcharge would apply to a concert at the stadium but not a free high school football game, Poloncarz said.

However, a top Bills executive said the team has the right to add the surcharge but hasn't yet decided whether it will. It's possible the team will seek to apply a surcharge that is less than 6%, or it may not apply the surcharge to every category of purchase at the stadium, said Ron Raccuia, the Bills' executive vice president and chief operating officer.

The Bills also may wait to add the surcharge until officials have a better sense of what the new stadium's maintenance and operational needs are, Raccuia said.

"We're going to be very thoughtful on it. That charge doesn't necessarily have to get charged. That decision will get made as we get closer to 2026," he said in an interview.

Language detailing the 6% county surcharge is included in the new stadium agreement that was made public for the first time Tuesday after the deal's paperwork was filed with the County Legislature.

The surcharge would come on top of the 8.75% sales tax applied to purchases in the county.

And any revenue generated by the ticket surcharge would be in addition to the state’s promise, as part of the stadium deal, to make its own substantial contribution toward repairs and capital improvements.

As noted in the memorandum of understanding reached among the Bills, New York State and Erie County more than a year ago, the state will provide $280 million and the county will provide an estimated $120 million over the course of the 30-year lease to repair and maintain the new stadium.

The county’s commitment is based solely on revenue generated from the surcharge on sales at the stadium.

The Bills, as they do under the current stadium agreement, will continue to keep all revenue from naming rights, concession sales, parking and other transactions at the stadium.

With the surcharge, the county will no longer have to spend taxpayer money on stadium upkeep, as it does under the current agreement for Highmark Stadium.

“For example, we use that money in the current stadium to redo the scoreboards, to put the ribbon boards up. So, 10 years from now, the Bills are like, 'We need new scoreboards, we need new ribbon boards,' that's where the pot of money comes from,” Poloncarz said. “So now it's not paid for by the county taxpayers. It's paid for by the users.”

Poloncarz said he didn’t want the county to have to pay, or borrow toward, any additional stadium costs beyond its upfront commitment of $250 million toward the $1.54 billion project.

This is a better deal, he said, than the current Highmark Stadium agreement that obligates the county to pay toward operating, maintenance and capital improvement costs.

The county has been paying more than $16 million toward these funds annually and will continue to do so through at least 2025, with inflation potentially making these payments even larger.

This shift also reflects the fact that, while the county owns Highmark Stadium, the state will own the new stadium.

“If we're not going to own it anymore we shouldn't be paying for future maintenance,” Poloncarz said. “The people who go to the stadium should.”

The new stadium will have a capital improvement fund and maintenance and repair fund, which will be funded annually for up to 15 years.

Those costs could increase with inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, capped at 2.2% annually.

In year one of the new lease, which is expected to be 2026, total payments to the capital improvement fund would be $10.9 million, while total funding to the repair and maintenance fund would be about $6.7 million.

For the capital improvement fund, the state would annually fund $6 million of it and the county would pay an estimated $4 million.

News Business Reporter Mike Petro contributed to this report.