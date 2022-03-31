Deadline to pass as Hochul, lawmakers negotiate state budget. Here are the key issues

The state has options on how to fund the remaining $172 million in upfront construction costs it has agreed to pay, including borrowing the money and paying it back out of the general fund or from a dedicated revenue source.

– Stephen T. Watson

K-12 school aid

There was not much for school officials to complain about in Hochul's proposal for record state aid.

How can you improve on total aid of $31.3 billion, up $2.1 billion or 7% from the current budget?

School superintendents expect the final version of the state budget to continue what would be the second year of a three-year phase-in of full funding of the foundation aid formula, which pays for most of school operations.

And for those districts that had already had full funding of foundation aid, Hochul proposed they would get at least a 3% increase in aid, something they expect to be in the final budget.

School leaders have some questions about Hochul's proposal to require school districts to purchase zero-emission buses by 2027. She wants all buses on the road to be electric, or zero-emission, by 2035.