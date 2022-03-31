Deadline passes as Hochul, lawmakers negotiate state budget. Here are the key issues

New York lawmakers will miss Friday's deadline to approve a state budget for 2022-23.
It's not clear when the State Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul will reach agreement on a spending plan as Democratic leaders in the Assembly and State Senate on Thursday sent their members back home for the weekend.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, told reporters at the State Capitol that she expects legislators and the governor's office to produce a "timely," if not on-time, budget.
"We are making progress," she said.
No action is likely before Monday, and negotiators in Albany remain far apart on numerous provisions, notably proposed changes to recently approved bail reform legislation.
Other stumbling blocks include how the state will account for its share of the construction costs of a new Buffalo Bills stadium and how much to invest in health care and subsidies for child care.
Here's a look at some key budget issues:
Criminal justice reform
Hochul has called for changes on a number of criminal justice issues, including rolling back some bail reform provisions.
She wants to allow police to arrest – rather than requiring they issue appearance tickets to – anyone who's previously been issued an appearance ticket in the last 18 months. Some of them otherwise would not have been subject to arrest, based on the type of charge, thanks to reforms passed in 2019.
She wants to allow judges to set bail for "repeat offenders" charged with new crimes now ineligible for bail. The recent reforms prevented judges setting bail for defendants charged with most misdemeanors and low-level felonies.
The News analyzed data from the state Office of Court Administration for 11,672 Buffalo City Court cases from Jan. 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, the first 18 months the new bail rules were in effect. It's the most recent data available.
In serious felony cases, she wants judges to be able to consider a defendant's criminal history, such as prior gun use or gun possession. The standard in those cases would change so judges would not be limited to applying the "least restrictive" conditions when setting bail.
Other proposed changes include loosening some requirements for prosecutors in the discovery phase of criminal cases; expanding the state's ability to involuntarily commit someone for psychiatric treatment; and modifying some provisions of the Raise the Age law.
– Aaron Besecker
Health care
The budget will include a huge amount of health care spending – the type of investment that could help shape the industry for years to come.
The questions are: What gets funded, and how much?
Perhaps the largest issue revolves around whether the state’s home health care workforce will see a major boost in pay. Advocates have descended upon Albany in recent days, pushing a proposal that would call for home care aides to be paid 150% of the regional minimum wage.
Human services providers, such as Buffalo’s People Inc., also are likely to receive more support, which would help raise wages. Hochul’s budget proposal called for a 5.4% cost-of-living adjustment for human services providers, but the Assembly pitched a larger increase of 11%.
Also worth watching: How big of a boost do safety-net hospitals, such as Erie County Medical Center, get in the budget?
The Legislature proposed an additional $1 billion in assistance to financially distressed hospitals, including $750 million for safety-net hospitals. Kaleida Health, for its part, is hoping the budget includes the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital under the umbrella of enhanced safety net hospitals, opening the door to more financial support.
Hospitals and nursing homes also are eyeballing the planned 1% increase in Medicaid rates and hoping for a larger jump in the final budget.
– Jon Harris
Ethics reform
Reforms in Albany ethics – often considered to be a contradiction in terms – may not be part of the final budget bill.
In her State of the State address, Hochul sought to blow up the current Joint Commission on Public Ethics, whose members were subject to bullying by the people who appointed them – the governor and the leaders of the Legislature.
Hochul suggested an independent board with rotating members, and those members were to be the deans of five of the state’s 15 accredited law schools.
But recent word from Albany is that Legislature leaders still want a say in choosing their watchdogs, so the law school idea is dead.
A collection of reform groups offered a compromise – allowing the Legislature leaders and statewide elected officials to each choose one member for a selection committee that, in turn, would choose five members for a new ethics commission. Lobbyists, large-dollar campaign contributors, elected officials and contractors would be barred from serving.
But although there were reports that Senate Democrats discussed the reformers’ suggestion in a caucus, neither house of the Legislature included any JCOPE reform measures in the one-house budget versions they passed before the final negotiations began.
– Thomas J. Prohaska
New Bills stadium
It’s still not clear exactly what parts of the agreement for a new, $1.4 billion stadium for the Bills will show up in the state budget.
In disclosing the deal Monday, Hochul released few firm details on where the state’s $600 million commitment to the stadium construction would come from.
By late Tuesday, however, she said much of the state’s contribution, or about $428 million, would come from recently released casino revenues from the Seneca Nation of Indians.
Both the overall stadium agreement and the proposed use of casino revenues to help fund it have drawn criticism in Albany. Stewart-Cousins, for her part, said she was unaware of the terms of the deal prior to the governor's announcement and awaited further details.
"I don't have all the language yet," she told reporters.
Hochul's office this week said any expenses for stadium construction, capital improvements and maintenance would not be included in the 2022-23 budget.
The state has options on how to fund the remaining $172 million in upfront construction costs it has agreed to pay, including borrowing the money and paying it back out of the general fund or from a dedicated revenue source.
– Stephen T. Watson
K-12 school aid
There was not much for school officials to complain about in Hochul's proposal for record state aid.
How can you improve on total aid of $31.3 billion, up $2.1 billion or 7% from the current budget?
School superintendents expect the final version of the state budget to continue what would be the second year of a three-year phase-in of full funding of the foundation aid formula, which pays for most of school operations.
And for those districts that had already had full funding of foundation aid, Hochul proposed they would get at least a 3% increase in aid, something they expect to be in the final budget.
This week, in unveiling her first state budget plan, the Democratic governor put taxpayer dollars behind the partnership rhetoric, proposing to spend huge new amounts of money on all levels of local governments, from schools to counties, cities, towns and villages.
School leaders have some questions about Hochul's proposal to require school districts to purchase zero-emission buses by 2027. She wants all buses on the road to be electric, or zero-emission, by 2035.
Her proposal would allow districts to finance the buses for 10 years, over the current five years for diesel buses, and would provide transportation aid for changes to bus garages and depots, such as installing charging stations.
"We and other school groups have continued to raise questions about the feasibility," said Robert N. Lowry Jr., deputy director of the State Council of School Superintendents.
He said there are questions about whether manufacturers would have the capacity to provide for the increased demand in electric buses and if the charge would last for an entire bus run in a geographically large district and in cold weather.
– Barbara O’Brien
Child care
The Hochul administration, the Assembly and the State Senate all have proposed boosting state spending on child care.
The only question, it seems, is by how much this funding rises in the final version of the budget.
The state is poised to fill the void left as efforts to expand child care on the national level have failed, noted the 19th, an independent news organization.
As it stands today, families in New York making up to 200% of the federal poverty line are eligible for subsidized child care, the 19th reported.
Hochul proposed expanding it to families up to three times the poverty level, an estimated $1.4 billion addition.
The Assembly’s version, at a cost of $3 billion more, would raise eligibility four times the federal poverty level and includes after-school programming for children ages 5 and up.
The State Senate's phased-in proposal would let families making up to five times the federal poverty level earn the child care subsidy by 2024, a $4 billion commitment
- Stephen T. Watson