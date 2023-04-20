An undetermined number of jobs are in jeopardy at two David's Bridal locations in Erie County after the chain this week filed for bankruptcy for the second time in five years.

David's Bridal filed a notice with the state Labor Department, saying 475 jobs could be eliminated at the wedding gown retailer's 14 locations across New York, including stores on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda and in the McKinley Plaza in Hamburg.

It is not clear which positions are being cut locally, or how many, but the company has defined a timeline for when different categories of employees will get pink slips, starting in phases from April through August. Store employees are scheduled to be cut sometime between June 12 and Aug. 11, the notice said.

David's Bridal is one of the country's largest sellers of wedding gowns, bridesmaid dresses and formal gowns. It plans to cut 9,000 workers nationwide as it evaluates its store base and explores a sale of all or some of its assets.