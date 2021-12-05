David Robinson: Workers are rushing to retire, and that's a big reason why it's so hard to hire

The local labor force – everyone who is working or actively looking for a job – is almost 1.5% smaller now than it was before the pandemic. That’s about 8,400 fewer workers to fill all of the region’s job openings.

David Robinson: How the labor shortage is boosting wages for some of the lowest-paid jobs Competition for front-line and entry-level employees, combined with the steady rise in the minimum wage, have pushed up earnings sharply for workers at the low end of the wage scale.

That may not seem like a big deal, but it is. Our labor force has shrunk almost twice as much as the pool of workers nationwide since the pandemic began, according to October employment data.

But that understates the weakness of the local labor market because so many of the region’s workers bowed out even before the pandemic started. The Buffalo Niagara region is down almost 38,000 workers from 10 years ago.

That means almost 1 of every 15 people who were in the workforce a decade ago has dropped out – a reflection of our slowly growing population and older demographics. In contrast, the national labor pool has grown by almost 5% over the past decade, mostly because of the much faster population growth elsewhere.

That has huge implications for the region’s economy, because you can’t add jobs if there aren’t enough people qualified to fill them. A shrinking labor force makes it harder to hire here than other places, and that means businesses may be inclined to look elsewhere when they need more employees.