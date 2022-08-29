David Robinson: WNY has a people problem, and it's putting a damper on hiring here

David Robinson Deputy Business Editor I'm the News' deputy business editor. I grew up in New Hampshire, went to Syracuse University and started working at The News in 1985. Follow David Robinson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

To understand why hiring has turned sluggish across the Buffalo Niagara region, it helps to think about people.

People who want to work.

People who want to work but can’t find a job, possibly because they don’t own a car and can’t take a bus to an employer who might hire them. Possibly because they can’t find affordable child care. Possibly because they don’t have the skills that employers demand.

And people, in a region where workers already tend to be older, who are at or close to retirement age and decided during the pandemic that this was the time to stop working.

Together, those people, either because of the barriers they face finding a job or their personal choices, have left employers with relatively slim pickings when they try to fill open positions.

It is a big reason why hiring across the region has been fairly sluggish, even though there are plenty of job openings. And it is a big reason why the Buffalo Niagara region still has about 28,000 fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic – while the nation has recovered all of the jobs that were lost during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“This is a shrinking labor pool, and that can really stifle economic growth by making it difficult for employers to hire,” said Laura Quebral, the director of the University at Buffalo Research Institute, which has been studying regional workforce trends.

That has created a unique disconnect in the local job market. While hiring has turned sluggish over the past four months, the unemployment rate remains low at 3.9%.

And as employers grow wary over a slowing economy, short-staffed companies are trying to hang on to hard-to-hire workers, rather than trimming jobs from a workforce that may not have much fat to trim in the first place.

“It’s so unusual, compared to the historical experience,” said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist. “I don’t expect that we’ll see the unemployment rate increase far above what we consider to be the natural rate” of unemployment, which is in the 4% to 5% range.

In other words, even if the economy officially falls into a recession, this slowdown may not have the same level of layoffs as other downturns.

But for the region to fully recover, it will need to solve its people problem – an obstacle that dates back decades, beginning with the post-war outflow of workers as manufacturing fell into its long and painful decline.

One fairly simple statistic bears that out: From 2000 to 2020, the U.S. population grew roughly 18% faster than the Buffalo Niagara region. Over that same period, U.S. job growth outpaced hiring locally by 17%.

Golebiewski and her Canisius colleagues George Palumbo and Mark Zaporowski are the ones who noticed that close link between population and job growth, and it makes sense. More people means more spending on groceries and housing and all kinds of consumer products. More people means stores need to hire more people, service providers need more people to meet the rising demand for their offerings.

So it stands to reason that the region’s shrinking workforce is a big reason why job growth isn’t stronger here. Over the past decade, about 25,000 workers have dropped out of the local labor pool, despite a modest increase in the overall population.

That means that local employers now are hiring from a pool of workers that is 4.5% smaller than it was in 2012. That’s significant, especially when you consider that the national workforce has grown by almost 6% during that same time.

“You're still seeing a demand for workers. You're still seeing labor shortages. You’re still seeing help wanted ads out there,” said Timothy Glass, the State Labor Department’s regional economist in Buffalo. “Businesses are still looking for people.”

Decades of declining population – only partially offset by the small gain over the past decade – contributed to the shrinking labor pool. The people who have stayed here now tend to be older, so retirements have been a bigger drag on the local workforce – and will continue to be.

“We’re looking at having a real problem in employment,’ said Fred Floss, a SUNY-Buffalo State College economist. “As the Buffalo area workforce ages, are the younger people prepared to step into those types of jobs?”

Quality jobs attract workers – and creating more high-skill jobs that pay well will help by luring workers to Western New York, something that happens in a trickle here, but in a gush in a hot spot like Austin, Texas, where Tesla moved its headquarters and built an electric vehicle factory, and where Samsung now plans to build a chip making plant that local officials tried to lure to Genesee County.

“We need to keep thinking about talent attraction,” Quebral said.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t enough workers. In many cases, there are enough workers. There just aren’t enough workers with the skills needed to do the job that is open – and the ability to get to that job.

“We need to keep thinking about worker training,” Quebral said.

A June survey of Western New York employers funded by the state and the Business Council of New York State found that nearly half said the lack of qualified applicants was keeping them from hiring for hard-to-fill jobs. Not far behind – cited by 45% – was compensation, a byproduct of the increased leverage that qualified workers now have.

“There is, has been and still is a mismatch between employer expectations and what the job seeker is looking for,” Glass said.

But there are other factors, too. A little more than a third of the employers said transportation was a reason why they couldn’t hire a worker or that a worker couldn’t accept a job. That is a hurdle created by decades of sprawl that has pushed more jobs to the suburbs, where public transportation is spotty. That makes it difficult, if not impossible, for workers who don’t own a car to get to their jobs, especially if they live in the city.

Affordable childcare is another big factor, with a quarter of the employers citing it as a reason why jobs are hard to fill.

Rising pay also is likely a factor, especially among lower-wage workers. As the minimum wage has increased and the competition for entry-level workers has intensified, starting wages often are even higher. That has allowed workers who once relied on two or three part-time jobs to make ends meet to get by with one or two, Glass said.

“I think the labor force is down a little bit due to the fact that maybe people aren't doing additional jobs,” Glass said.

Beyond the roughly 26,000 Western New Yorkers who are considered to be unemployed because they are actively looking for a job but can’t find one, the UB researchers estimate there are nearly 108,000 other workers who are underemployed – holding jobs that aren’t as demanding as their skills and training would allow.

And the UB researchers estimate that there are another 200,000 working-age people across the region who aren’t looking for a job and are out of the work force entirely.

This is where worker training can help – if it’s targeted toward the skills that are in demand by employers, rather than broad-based programs that don’t necessarily prepare people for the jobs that are available.

Well-developed worker training programs could open up pathways to new careers for underemployed workers who have the work ethic and broad education to succeed, but might be trained in occupations that aren’t in demand.

It also could lure discouraged workers back into the labor pool. The UB researchers estimate that about 75% of these discouraged workers – often women, older adults or people with disabilities – could benefit from worker training programs.

“We need to keep thinking about worker training,” Quebral said. “We need to continue to meet industry demands. It’s clear that we’re falling short now, and that only gets more difficult over time.”

Glass agrees.

“It’s not going to be an easy fix,” he said.