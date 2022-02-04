The Buffalo Niagara region is growing again – and that’s a huge step forward after the steady exodus of people over the last half century.

It’s something for the region to build upon. A chance for local businesses to tap into new customers instead of having to steal consumers from their competitors to stay afloat.

It’s a chance to expand the region’s economy, simply by having more mouths to feed and bodies to clothe and people to educate.

The pie is getting bigger – not smaller. More people means more opportunities for growth – and that’s a really good thing.

It’s also a sea change in the way the region is viewed. Buffalo Niagara no longer is shrinking, on the decline. It’s growing – and that’s a big deal.

For decades, Buffalo Niagara businesses have become experts in learning how to survive with less. Fewer people in the region meant that, to grow, businesses had to steal customers away from their competitors. Or they had to expand outside their home base to different regions to expand their customer base.

Now, there are more of those customers here. More than 31,000 of them, according to U.S. Census data. More people means more spending. More spending means it’s easier for companies to grow here. It creates more opportunities for new businesses to get started.

But the impact goes beyond that. For decades, our home prices lagged far behind the rest of the country, in large part because our declining population meant there were fewer potential buyers for the homes that were being put up for sale by people moving away.

Now, people are moving in, and it’s one of the main reasons why home prices were up about 17% last year, now that there are ample buyers chasing a limited supply of homes for sale.

But the Buffalo Niagara region’s milestone population growth still is less than half of the growth that the rest of the country is experiencing.

So for all of the good things that the region’s rising population means here, it’s even more impactful elsewhere.

Even here, the increase in population is concentrated in more urban Erie County.

The population of Western New York’s six rural counties dropped by 4.6% over the decade. Even Niagara County’s population fell by 1.8%. Only Erie County – with its 3.8% jump in population – had more people in 2020 than it did in 2010.

But by upstate New York standards, we’re going pretty good. Erie County’s population growth was almost double the 2% increase in Rochester’s Monroe County and Syracuse’s Onondaga County. It was even a little better than Albany County’s 3.5% gain.

Yet even with a rising population, it hasn’t solved the serious problem facing the region – and the country as a whole – from the shrinking pool of people who are working or want a job.

The region now has about 28,000 fewer jobs now than it did before the pandemic, but even so, employers are scrambling to bring back many of those jobs because fewer people are holding jobs or looking for work.

“That means we have a problem in terms of bodies to take the jobs that were lost over the last two years,” said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.

Early retirements by older workers during the Covid-19 pandemic also have had a big impact. SUNY-Buffalo State economist Fred Floss thinks some of those workers could rejoin the workforce, at least part time, especially if inflation, which has spiked to almost 7%, persists and eats into the value of their now fixed incomes.

“I suspect that people are going to have to re-evaluate to some extent. And then the question is, you can't go back and get your old job – that will be gone – so are you going to work part time and if so, where?” Floss said. If that happens, it could ease the scramble to fill part-time jobs.

Rising wages are another enticement. “Are you going to have an increase in wages where it might draw people out of retirement or make them double think, that maybe the pandemic’s going to be over so I won’t retire,” said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department’s regional economist in Buffalo.

Because in the end, more people – and more workers – are the basic fuel that will propel the Buffalo Niagara economy.

