 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Robinson: Winners and losers in a challenging year for Buffalo Niagara businesses
0 comments
David Robinson: Winners and losers in a challenging year for Buffalo Niagara businesses
top story

David Robinson: Winners and losers in a challenging year for Buffalo Niagara businesses

Support this work for $1 a month

A year that started with so much hope that vaccines would put the Covid-19 pandemic behind us is ending with another surge in cases that makes it clear the end still isn’t in sight.

The Buffalo Niagara economy has reopened and rebounded, but the recovery lost steam during the second half of the year, with workers in short supply and Covid restrictions – from mask requirements to vaccine mandates – taking hold again.

The costs remain staggering. The jobs recovery has lost its momentum with the region still down almost 28,000 jobs from pre-pandemic levels. That’s a shortfall that equates to more than $165 million in lost wages in the second quarter alone, so the ongoing cost of the jobs gap is high.

But there is hope. Job growth picked up in November. And there is still hope that the unvaccinated will see the light – or be forced to see it – easing a painful pandemic that has left in its wake so many losers and a surprising handful of winners.

The Winners

ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions at its IPO in March. 

ACV Auctions – The online auto auction company is Buffalo’s first unicorn – and proof that startups can make it big in Buffalo Niagara. ACV hit it big in March when it sold stock to the public and its shares popped by 25% on the first day, valuing the business at $4.8 billion.

ACV’s stock has since dropped sharply below the IPO price. It's now valued at around $2.7 billion, but the business is still on a rapid growth track. And it’s exactly what Buffalo Niagara needs.

Real Estate For Sale

A home for sale in East Aurora.

Homeowners – Finally, a home in Buffalo Niagara is an investment – and not simply a place to live. With few houses up for sale, median prices are up 17%, building wealth for homeowners as their equity grows. It’s the fastest price growth in decades.

But a hot housing market also has losers. Successful buyers are paying more. The market is less affordable and some are being priced out of the market altogether.

Yet with median prices here still below the national average, housing remains relatively accessible, so those are good problems to have.

Hiring, Help wanted, employment, jobs

PDI Power Drives looking for employees on Walden Avenue in Lancaster.

Workers – It’s been decades since workers had the upper hand. Help Wanted signs are everywhere. Companies are struggling to hire. And they’re getting desperate.

Raises are rising, especially for entry level jobs. New hires can get hefty signing bonuses – a way for employers to sweeten the pot for new employees without blowing out the wage scale in a way that would force them to pay existing workers more.

Starbucks campaign (copy) (copy)

Michelle Eisen of Starbucks Workers United speaks at a November press conference in Amherst.

Starbucks Workers United - The union won a landmark victory this month when workers at a Starbucks store on Elmwood Avenue voted to become the first company-owned store in the country to be represented by a union.

While it was just one store – the union lost the vote at a Hamburg store and the vote is undecided at one in Cheektowaga – Starbucks made a huge effort to beat back the union effort, bringing in managers and executives from far and wide.

It came up short. The victory by the workers in Buffalo already is emboldening organizing efforts at stores in Boston and Arizona.

Tops (copy)

Tops Friendly Markets' merger with Price Chopper should bring many benefits to the local supermarket chain, which has suffered at the hands of hedge funds.

Tops Markets – After more than a decade of being owned by private investors – including Morgan Stanley, which paid itself $375 million in dividends by loading the company with debt – Tops is back in the hands of a respected grocery operation.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

How it all will play out isn’t exactly clear, since Price Chopper/Market 32 has had the keys for less than two months. But there is hope it will lead to more investment in Tops’ local stores and put the chain in a financial position that makes it more competitive with the likes of Wegmans, Walmart, Aldi and Dash’s.

The losers

Athenex – The drug developer was counting on its new treatment for breast cancer to become a much-needed stream of steady revenue.

Instead, federal regulators balked at Athenex’s late-stage clinical trial and sent the company back to the drawing board – a setback that will add years to the development process and significantly weakens Athenex’s finances.

If that wasn’t enough, its new taxpayer-supported factory in Dunkirk is completed, but the company is running into delays getting the licenses it needs to start production, pushing the opening back well into 2022.

Athenex stock, which opened the year at just under $12 a share, now sells for less than $2.

Hiring, Help wanted, employment, jobs

Try-it Distributing on Walden Avenue in Lancaster is offering signing bonuses to new workers.

Employers – Throughout the tight labor market of the past decade, companies managed to hold the line on wages, keeping their increase to only a little more than inflation. Now, workers are scarce, and after Covid, they expect to get paid.

So wages are rising – up almost 13% over the past two years. Workers at places like Mercy Hospital are flexing their muscle by going on strike. Starbucks baristas are unionizing.

It’s a very different labor market than before the pandemic. And there’s no sign that’s going to change.

Mercy Hospital Strike

The scenery in front of Mercy Hospital of Buffalo on Abbott Road during the CWA strike Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

Mercy Hospital – No one wins in a strike, especially one that lasts for 35 days.

Workers lost a month of pay. Catholic Health lost out on lucrative patient care as it stopped nonessential procedures and shifted patients to other hospitals within the system. To keep Mercy running, it turned to uber-expensive travel nurses and other temporary staff, costing it millions upon millions of dollars that could have gone to achieve labor peace.

Even now, nearly two months after the strike ended, Mercy still isn’t back to where it was before the strike.

mask mandate (copy)

Signs are appearing at businesses requiring masks following a new regulation instituted in Erie County as hospitals once again become overcrowded with Covid-19 patients.

The Covid police – The divide over mask mandates and vaccinations is putting companies in the uncomfortable position of policing rules that are bitterly opposed by a vocal portion of the population.

While those mandates are needed to control the pandemic with so many reluctant to get vaccinated and wear masks, it’s putting businesses in the role of enforcer for their customers and employees – and that’s not always a comfortable position.

It's a role that they’ll continue to be in as long as large numbers of holdouts remain and the current Covid surge persists.

Genesee County STAMP site

Business recruiters hoped to persuade Samsung to choose STAMP in Genesee County for a chip manufacturing plant.

STAMP – Ah, what could have been. The Science Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park – known as STAMP – in the Town of Alabama made a long-shot bid to lure a $17 billion chip manufacturing plant that could have brought 1,800 jobs to rural Genesee County. It offered lucrative incentives and even had Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., pushing the site.

Samsung would have been going where no chip manufacturers have gone, making STAMP a risky choice. Ultimately, Samsung decided to put the plant in a popular place – on the outskirts of Austin, Texas.

But STAMP did win a nice consolation prize: Energy technology firm Plug Power has started construction on a $232 million ”green hydrogen” plant that could employ nearly 70 people.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Choosing the right perks to make your credit cards work for you

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News