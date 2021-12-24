David Robinson: Winners and losers in a challenging year for Buffalo Niagara businesses

ACV’s stock has since dropped sharply below the IPO price. It's now valued at around $2.7 billion, but the business is still on a rapid growth track. And it’s exactly what Buffalo Niagara needs.

Homeowners – Finally, a home in Buffalo Niagara is an investment – and not simply a place to live. With few houses up for sale, median prices are up 17%, building wealth for homeowners as their equity grows. It’s the fastest price growth in decades.

But a hot housing market also has losers. Successful buyers are paying more. The market is less affordable and some are being priced out of the market altogether.

Yet with median prices here still below the national average, housing remains relatively accessible, so those are good problems to have.

Workers – It’s been decades since workers had the upper hand. Help Wanted signs are everywhere. Companies are struggling to hire. And they’re getting desperate.

Raises are rising, especially for entry level jobs. New hires can get hefty signing bonuses – a way for employers to sweeten the pot for new employees without blowing out the wage scale in a way that would force them to pay existing workers more.