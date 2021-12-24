David Robinson: Winners and losers in a challenging year for Buffalo Niagara businesses

A year that started with so much hope that vaccines would put the Covid-19 pandemic behind us is ending with another surge in cases that makes it clear the end still isn’t in sight.
The Buffalo Niagara economy has reopened and rebounded, but the recovery lost steam during the second half of the year, with workers in short supply and Covid restrictions – from mask requirements to vaccine mandates – taking hold again.
The costs remain staggering. The jobs recovery has lost its momentum with the region still down almost 28,000 jobs from pre-pandemic levels. That’s a shortfall that equates to more than $165 million in lost wages in the second quarter alone, so the ongoing cost of the jobs gap is high.
But there is hope. Job growth picked up in November. And there is still hope that the unvaccinated will see the light – or be forced to see it – easing a painful pandemic that has left in its wake so many losers and a surprising handful of winners.
The Winners
ACV Auctions – The online auto auction company is Buffalo’s first unicorn – and proof that startups can make it big in Buffalo Niagara. ACV hit it big in March when it sold stock to the public and its shares popped by 25% on the first day, valuing the business at $4.8 billion.
ACV’s stock has since dropped sharply below the IPO price. It's now valued at around $2.7 billion, but the business is still on a rapid growth track. And it’s exactly what Buffalo Niagara needs.
Homeowners – Finally, a home in Buffalo Niagara is an investment – and not simply a place to live. With few houses up for sale, median prices are up 17%, building wealth for homeowners as their equity grows. It’s the fastest price growth in decades.
But a hot housing market also has losers. Successful buyers are paying more. The market is less affordable and some are being priced out of the market altogether.
Yet with median prices here still below the national average, housing remains relatively accessible, so those are good problems to have.
Workers – It’s been decades since workers had the upper hand. Help Wanted signs are everywhere. Companies are struggling to hire. And they’re getting desperate.
Raises are rising, especially for entry level jobs. New hires can get hefty signing bonuses – a way for employers to sweeten the pot for new employees without blowing out the wage scale in a way that would force them to pay existing workers more.
Starbucks Workers United - The union won a landmark victory this month when workers at a Starbucks store on Elmwood Avenue voted to become the first company-owned store in the country to be represented by a union.
While it was just one store – the union lost the vote at a Hamburg store and the vote is undecided at one in Cheektowaga – Starbucks made a huge effort to beat back the union effort, bringing in managers and executives from far and wide.
It came up short. The victory by the workers in Buffalo already is emboldening organizing efforts at stores in Boston and Arizona.
Tops Markets – After more than a decade of being owned by private investors – including Morgan Stanley, which paid itself $375 million in dividends by loading the company with debt – Tops is back in the hands of a respected grocery operation.
How it all will play out isn’t exactly clear, since Price Chopper/Market 32 has had the keys for less than two months. But there is hope it will lead to more investment in Tops’ local stores and put the chain in a financial position that makes it more competitive with the likes of Wegmans, Walmart, Aldi and Dash’s.
The losers
It's been one delay after another for Athenex's $200 million drug manufacturing facility in Dunkirk, a state-funded project first announced by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo nearly six years ago.
Athenex – The drug developer was counting on its new treatment for breast cancer to become a much-needed stream of steady revenue.
Instead, federal regulators balked at Athenex’s late-stage clinical trial and sent the company back to the drawing board – a setback that will add years to the development process and significantly weakens Athenex’s finances.
If that wasn’t enough, its new taxpayer-supported factory in Dunkirk is completed, but the company is running into delays getting the licenses it needs to start production, pushing the opening back well into 2022.
Athenex stock, which opened the year at just under $12 a share, now sells for less than $2.
Employers – Throughout the tight labor market of the past decade, companies managed to hold the line on wages, keeping their increase to only a little more than inflation. Now, workers are scarce, and after Covid, they expect to get paid.
So wages are rising – up almost 13% over the past two years. Workers at places like Mercy Hospital are flexing their muscle by going on strike. Starbucks baristas are unionizing.
It’s a very different labor market than before the pandemic. And there’s no sign that’s going to change.
Mercy Hospital – No one wins in a strike, especially one that lasts for 35 days.
Workers lost a month of pay. Catholic Health lost out on lucrative patient care as it stopped nonessential procedures and shifted patients to other hospitals within the system. To keep Mercy running, it turned to uber-expensive travel nurses and other temporary staff, costing it millions upon millions of dollars that could have gone to achieve labor peace.
Even now, nearly two months after the strike ended, Mercy still isn’t back to where it was before the strike.
The Covid police – The divide over mask mandates and vaccinations is putting companies in the uncomfortable position of policing rules that are bitterly opposed by a vocal portion of the population.
While those mandates are needed to control the pandemic with so many reluctant to get vaccinated and wear masks, it’s putting businesses in the role of enforcer for their customers and employees – and that’s not always a comfortable position.
It's a role that they’ll continue to be in as long as large numbers of holdouts remain and the current Covid surge persists.
STAMP – Ah, what could have been. The Science Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park – known as STAMP – in the Town of Alabama made a long-shot bid to lure a $17 billion chip manufacturing plant that could have brought 1,800 jobs to rural Genesee County. It offered lucrative incentives and even had Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., pushing the site.
Samsung would have been going where no chip manufacturers have gone, making STAMP a risky choice. Ultimately, Samsung decided to put the plant in a popular place – on the outskirts of Austin, Texas.