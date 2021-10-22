David Robinson: Why the Buffalo Niagara jobs recovery has 'hit a wall'

David Robinson Deputy Business Editor I'm the News' deputy business editor. I grew up in New Hampshire, went to Syracuse University and started working at The News in 1985. Follow David Robinson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Buffalo Niagara job market has hit a wall.

Hiring has flatlined since the first weeks of summer, according to new jobs data out Thursday. Businesses across the Buffalo Niagara region have hung out "now hiring" signs, but have struggled to fill open positions.

Workers are in short supply after the Covid-19 pandemic spurred many people to rethink their priorities.

The workers who remain are seizing on their newfound leverage to seek higher wages – turning the tables on employers accustomed to modest pay increases even during the tight job market that led up to the pandemic. Emboldened workers are quitting at record rates, confident that they eventually can find a better job.

But there are other factors at play, too. Supply chain problems – caused partly by labor shortages elsewhere – have put a crimp on production and services at local firms that simply can't get enough of the goods that they need. That cuts into the demand for workers.

The summer surge in Covid cases also has changed attitudes among workers and consumers alike. The heady optimism of the summer has given way to a new wariness that could put a damper on holiday spending and overall efforts to get back to normal.