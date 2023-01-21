David Robinson: Why Buffalo Niagara's labor shortage is still the biggest factor behind sluggish hiring

The Buffalo Niagara region's job market has developed a split personality.

The Old Buffalo economy – manufacturing and construction – has emerged from the Covid-19 recession in pretty good shape.

Those two sectors, which were the linchpin of the region's economy during its glory days, have fully recovered all of their job losses during the pandemic and have actually grown even more.

The New Buffalo economy – built around services firms that over the last few decades took up some of the slack created by the decline of Old Buffalo industries – has struggled to recover.

The result is a recovery that, overall, continues to be lackluster, mainly because the service sector has become a much bigger part of the region's economy over the past half century, while the goods-producing sector is a shadow of what it once was.

In short, the service sector's struggles trump the goods-producing sector's strength, leaving us with a job market that still hasn't regained almost 25,000 jobs it had before the pandemic. That's concerning, because the rest of the country already has recovered its pandemic-related job losses and is now adding even more.

"There's definitely a gap in service-sector jobs and in goods-producing jobs," said Timothy Glass, the state Labor Department's regional economist in Buffalo. "The goods-producing sector is back to where it was, but services is the area that's suffering, and it still has problems."

Indeed, it does. Employment at local hospitals is down 11% from before the pandemic. We've lost almost 8% of our leisure and hospitality jobs. Financial services – once a source of growth – has shrunk by almost 5%. Retail is down by 5% and unlikely to fully recover as more consumers shop online. Nearly 1 of every 10 local government jobs have vanished since the pandemic.

By far, the biggest factor behind the sluggish hiring is the overall labor shortage that continues to constrain companies from adding workers.

This is how the labor crunch hurts: In November – the most recent month with available data on the size of the local workforce – there were just 16,600 local workers who were unemployed and actively looking for a job. But there were 24,500 fewer jobs than there were in November 2019.

In other words, the region had two available workers for every three jobs that would need to be filled to complete the recovery, according to research by Canisius College economists George Palumbo, Mark Zaporowski and Julie Anna Golebiewski released this week.

And that, they concluded, is a very bad sign for the region’s job market.

“In the absence of substantial gains in the local labor force, or in the propensity of individuals to take multiple jobs, it is unlikely that the Buffalo metro area will recover all of the payroll jobs lost during the pandemic,” they wrote.

It certainly is putting a crimp on hiring. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the region added 1,800 jobs during December – a tepid increase that, if it continued, would mean it will be another 14 months before the region regains all its lost jobs.

There are other factors at play, too. Many older workers retired during the pandemic – a nationwide trend that had an even greater impact in the Buffalo Niagara region because of its older workforce. Child care and transportation issues continue to keep potential workers from looking for jobs, Glass noted.

The rise in the minimum wage to $14.20 upstate – and the competitive pressures that are forcing employers to go above that – are pushing up labor costs and potentially encouraging businesses to move to more automation or get by with fewer people.

"You still need bodies, but if you're paying them more, you may try to get away with one or two less," said Fred Floss, a SUNY-Buffalo State University economist.

That competition may be one reason why local government jobs account for almost 30% of the region's job shortfall. Municipalities aren't as nimble as private businesses in setting wages, and wages there also are more likely to be set by negotiated union contracts.

It also affects leisure and hospitality businesses, which have a high percentage of low-paying, part-time positions. It also didn't help that the pandemic was brutal for bars and restaurants, many of which didn't survive the Covid-19-related lockdown and operating restrictions.

Job losses at local hospitals, which now have nearly 2,000 fewer positions than before the pandemic, account for another 10% of the shortfall. Then throw in retail, which is responsible for 16% of the shortfall.

Together, those four sectors account for 75% of the region's job shortfall.

"The losses are concentrated," Floss said.

And so are the gains. The region has 5% more construction jobs than it did before the pandemic – a testament to the steady stream of housing and commercial projects that continue to pop up across the region.

Local factories also have been hiring as best they can. Manufacturing jobs are up almost 1% since Covid-19, and the gains could be even higher if those factories could fill all of their open positions. Coming out of the pandemic, consumers were aching to buy, but often were stymied by sparsely-packed shelves.

"A lot of what we had seen growing over the last year was goods demand-driven, where we were responding to consumer demand," Golebiewski said.

But in a region that is down almost 25,000 jobs, those gains, while encouraging, are more like a pebble thrown in a pond. Together, the construction and manufacturing job gains total 1,600 positions.

The job numbers – which are a snapshot of employment in mid-December – followed a pair of surveys this week from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York that indicated the next few months could be difficult.

New York manufacturers and service firms both said they saw a steep drop-off in business to start the new year, the surveys found. Both pegged business activity at a two-year low.

In fact, the Empire State Manufacturing Survey – one of the most timely economic indicators because it is based on a survey conducted during the first 10 days of January – found that more than two of every five manufacturers said conditions worsened over the past month. A similar survey of service sector executives in New York and the New York City metro area found the same thing.

Manufacturers also said they’re scaling back their hiring plans, with only modest increases expected into the first days of summer. Service firms were more upbeat, with more hiring – and higher wages – expected. But they also have the most ground to make up.