David Robinson: Why Buffalo Niagara's economic recovery is lagging behind the national rebound

For decades, it's been as predictable as the change in seasons. Once a recession hits, the Buffalo Niagara region will bounce back much slower than the rest of the country.

The Covid-19 recession is no different.

Our recovery has been much weaker than the national rebound, thanks in part to our heavy reliance on tourism, the still-hard-to-cross Canadian border and an outsize portion of the region’s workforce heading into retirement.

It’s not lagging by just a little, either.

If you measure the recovery by the gap between the number of jobs today, compared with how many existed before Covid hit last winter, the Buffalo Niagara region’s shortfall is two to three times bigger than it is nationwide, depending on which set of data you use.

Based on the most timely numbers – used to compile the monthly jobs report – the Buffalo Niagara region is still short almost 34,000 jobs from where it was before the pandemic started. That’s a shortfall of 5.9% – nearly double the nationwide gap of 2.6%.