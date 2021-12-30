David Robinson: Why Buffalo Niagara's economic recovery is lagging behind the national rebound

For decades, it's been as predictable as the change in seasons. Once a recession hits, the Buffalo Niagara region will bounce back much slower than the rest of the country.
The Covid-19 recession is no different.
Our recovery has been much weaker than the national rebound, thanks in part to our heavy reliance on tourism, the still-hard-to-cross Canadian border and an outsize portion of the region’s workforce heading into retirement.
It’s not lagging by just a little, either.
If you measure the recovery by the gap between the number of jobs today, compared with how many existed before Covid hit last winter, the Buffalo Niagara region’s shortfall is two to three times bigger than it is nationwide, depending on which set of data you use.
Based on the most timely numbers – used to compile the monthly jobs report – the Buffalo Niagara region is still short almost 34,000 jobs from where it was before the pandemic started. That’s a shortfall of 5.9% – nearly double the nationwide gap of 2.6%.
Economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York take a different approach, using a more accurate and less timely set of job numbers and then benchmarking those to predict the most recent months. By that measure, the region’s shortfall is almost 8%, or more than three times worse than the nationwide gap.
Either way, it’s not good news for the Buffalo Niagara region, which took one of the hardest hits of any U.S. metro area during the Covid lockdown – one that was 50% worse than the country as a whole.
That put the region behind from the start, since it had to recover more than 21% of its jobs after the lockdown ended, compared with 15% for the country and 18% across upstate New York.
“Buffalo has fared a bit worse than upstate as a whole through the pandemic,” said Jaison Abel, an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in Buffalo.
The job losses from February 2020 to April 2020 ranked as the 23rd worst among the nearly 400 biggest U.S. metro areas, according to NY Fed researchers. Much of that was due to the region’s outsized dependence on tourism and cross-border commerce.
“You can trace it back to the fact that the region just got hit so much harder,” Abel said. “We’re just digging out of a bigger hole.”
It also didn’t help that the region’s recovery stalled out in late spring and remained stagnant until last month. That didn’t happen across the country, where slow improvement continued, allowing the employment gap to widen until hiring picked up again in November.
“We definitely had been a little stuck,” said Timothy Glass, the regional economist for the State Labor Department in Buffalo. “Now, we’re still moving along slowly, but we’ve increased the pace a bit.”
The region’s recovery started out solid, but it began to weaken a year ago, as the border closure lingered and a labor shortage that already hampered the local economy before the pandemic intensified, along with the supply chain bottlenecks felt nationwide.
“We had this huge decline, and then just as we're starting to ramp up and grow out of that, we've got all this stuff happening in the economy – all these shortages, including of workers – that are holding back growth,” Abel said.
The region’s service sector has struggled mightily to recover.
The job shortfall at local bars, restaurants and hotels is almost three times bigger here than it is nationwide. The gap is three times wider here for education and health services jobs. And while professional and business services are pretty much back to their pre-pandemic levels across the country, they’re still down by 4% here.
“Employment has declined strongly in hospitals, nursing homes, child care facilities in schools, and these workers have been particularly slow to come back over the past year,” Abel said. “The closure of the Canadian border has hurt retail and tourism.”
It’s not for a lack of jobs. It’s largely because of a lack of workers to hire.
“Demand is pretty strong, but being able to find workers who are willing and able to come in and take these jobs is a big contributor to what we’re seeing in upstate New York and in Buffalo in terms of the slower recovery,” Abel said.
That’s especially true in the health care sector, which includes not only hospitals and nursing homes, but also child care facilities.
“Upstate and Buffalo has a much larger decline in health care workers than nationally, and those workers have been particularly slow to come back,” said Richard Deitz, another New York Fed economist in Buffalo.
Losing those workers is a problem because the Buffalo Niagara’s labor force tends to be older than the rest of the country and it’s been steadily shrinking. About 1 of every 10 people who were in the local labor pool back in 2008 have since dropped out, many due to retirements.
The pandemic only accelerated that decline, and the shortage of workers now is acting as a drag on the region’s recovery.
That’s nothing unusual for the Buffalo Niagara economy. In every recession over the past 50 years, the region’s recovery has lagged behind the rest of the nation, as Canisius College economists George Palumbo and Mark Zaporowski have long noted.
Even after the Great Recession in 2008, when the Buffalo Niagara economy broke from the historic pattern and fared better than the nation during the downturn, it still took a year longer for the region to get back to where it was before.
That’s important because the faster recoveries elsewhere mean more money flowing in, more jobs and more opportunities for people and businesses than in a lagging area, like Buffalo Niagara historically has been.
There’s still time for that to change during the current recovery, but that will mean the region still is battling some pretty strong headwinds.
“We’re in a period of adjustment,” Deitz said. “And those are very difficult times to be in.”