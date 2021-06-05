David Robinson: Why Buffalo Niagara's economic recovery is different this time around

Even so, our recovery is lagging behind roughly 3 of every 4 metro areas across the country. If you look only at upstate New York, Buffalo Niagara's job losses over the past two years are right on par. Among the six major upstate metro areas, Albany and Rochester are doing slightly better, and Buffalo Niagara is ahead of Syracuse, Utica and Binghamton.

But take heart: It's been a long slog for most of the nation. Just 26 metro areas – not quite 7% – have managed to recover all of their lost jobs, according to data released this week by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Roughly half of all metro areas still are looking at lingering job losses of 4% or more. Across the country, the shortfall is 4.3%.

Cities, which typically have more hotels and restaurants, tended to be hurt more than rural areas. Parts of the South, where the weather is warmer and restrictions on gatherings were relaxed sooner, have rebounded earlier. Now areas that held on longer to their Covid-fighting measures are opening up more fully, too.

When Canada gets to that point, it will be even better for Buffalo Niagara.