After stagnating since fall, it finally looks like the Buffalo Niagara economy is ready to rebound.

But after a year of staggering job losses, unprecedented federal programs to keep the economy going and help struggling workers get by, the long-awaited recovery is likely to be full of twists and turns.

Fred Floss, a SUNY-Buffalo State economist, expects a two-tier recovery.

For some parts of the economy – like restaurants, entertainment and other businesses tied to daily consumer spending and pandemic limits – the rebound could come quickly. Vaccinations make consumers more confident, both in their jobs and their health. And the $1,400 stimulus payments and even more lucrative child tax credits that many Americans will be receiving will give them extra cash to spend.

For others, though, the rebound will likely be slower and more plodding. Many workers have been getting by on reduced earnings, even with the on-again, off-again supplemental unemployment benefits. Low-wage workers have been hit especially hard, and many are falling further into debt.

Then there are the businesses – manufacturers and other goods producers – that rely on big-ticket items and the long-term confidence needed to add payroll and make new investments. If those businesses remain cautious about how the next year plays out, they may not be in a rush to hire.

Think of it this way: As the pall of the pandemic lifts, we may be anxious to go to a concert or get dinner at a restaurant – extra expenses that don’t necessarily break the bank.

But if your store or restaurant closed during the pandemic – or you lost your job for months – your personal finances may have been so damaged that you will be digging out for months, or years to come.

“All of that economic pain that we suffered has a more lasting consequence,” said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.

The fast track

As people start to feel more comfortable, they likely will start by doing the little things that they haven’t done in the past year. Eat in a restaurant. Go to a movie or a concert. Take a vacation. With stimulus payments in hand, there could be a gush of consumer spending later this spring and into the summer.

That’s good news for bars and restaurants, which have only recovered about half of the nearly 24,000 jobs that vanished during the April lockdown.

“Maybe in March, April and May we’re going to start that comeback with a vengeance,” Floss said.

It even might be time to take a vacation, which is further good news for restaurants and hotels that have struggled over the past year with leisure travel falling off and business travel down to the bare minimum.

“That may be very, very important for Niagara Falls if people feel like they now can go on vacation,” Floss said. “Maybe they’ll come and spend a weekend on the American side of the Falls just to get away now that they’ve got that extra money.”

Back, but not the same

When we do start venturing out more, the carnage of the past year will be easy to see. Plenty of bars and restaurants didn’t have the deep pockets it took to survive the last year. Neither did some of Buffalo’s hotels – like the Hyatt Regency Buffalo and Hotel Henry. Or some homegrown stores, like the TreeHouse Toy Store on the Elmwood strip.

The majority of those service jobs should come back, though many will be at new businesses that replaced ones that closed during the pandemic. But that will take time.

“Even with the rebounding economic activity and the pent-up demand that’s going to appear sort of all at once, some of those businesses don’t exist anymore. And it isn’t as though the ones that made it through the hard times are going to need substantially more employees,” she said.

The lingering pain

There also will be plenty of economic hardship left behind, and that will act as a further brake on the recovery.

“The obvious question of what do you do with people who lost their life savings because they lost their businesses hasn’t been addressed, other than, here, we’re going to give you $1,400 and a child tax credit,” Floss said.

That type of financial pain will linger. And there will be more bills coming due.

“While everybody thinks everybody is going to walk back into a job, there are all these transition costs that families are going to have to go through,” Floss said.

“All of the things that have been on freeze are going to start to come back,” he said. “You’re going to have to pay your rent. You’re going to have to pay your mortgage. You’re going to have to start repaying your student loans, while you’re still trying to get back on your feet. Right now, you may not have these costs, but you will have these costs in a few months.”

The long climb back

Then there’s the second tier of the recession. This one hit businesses that weren’t as directly tied to the pandemic, but they felt the pain, too.

Unlike bars and restaurants and hotels, which took swift, devastating hits, these sectors felt less pain overall, but their job losses are likely to take longer to recover.

“There’s an underlying recession that’s been going on,” Floss said.

Financial services jobs are down 2% over the past year. Manufacturing employment is off almost 7%. Together, that’s a shortfall of about 4,200 jobs – roughly as many jobs as the entire Buffalo Niagara economy created annually during the so-called “renaissance” years from 2013 to 2017.

“Services tend to come back faster than longer-term things, like manufacturing,” Floss said.

Then there’s the confidence question. Is the pandemic truly under control, or is there a real risk it could come back and spur further lockdowns? That type of uncertainty could make businesses and entrepreneurs wary of making long-term investments just yet.

“At the end of the day, this comfort level is going to determine what we’re going to do economically,” Golebiewski said.

For instance, new restaurants will open to fill the void caused by those that closed. But maybe not until there's more certainty that the pandemic truly is behind us. And no one knows when that will be.

On the other hand, most of the local stores that closed are likely gone for good, accelerating the economy's pivot away from retail.

“It’s going to take some time for new business formation to occur,” said Canisius' Golebiewski. “For aspiring entrepreneurs, I would think that they would need to see some more certainty with where we’re headed with the pandemic. You don’t want to open knowing that there’s potential for a new shutdown.”

So things are looking up. But when you’re staring at a 50,000 job hole, the climb back is still a steep one.

“We still have a long way to go,” Golebiewski said. “But I think we’re headed in the right direction.”

