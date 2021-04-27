David Robinson: What Tesla's mistakes on cost of solar roof installation mean for Buffalo

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

While that sounds impressive, the percentage increase is meaningless without knowing how many roofs are involved. If Tesla installed, say, 10 solar roofs a year ago and it jumped to 90 this year, it’s a nine-fold increase, but production still is tiny. Going from 100 to 900, or from 1,000 to 9,000 would be much more impressive and still have the same growth rate.

We just don’t know for sure what the real number is. No one could be reached to comment at Tesla, which has disbanded its communications department. But Musk did answer an investor’s question about the solar roof during the earnings call.

“The demand for the solar roof remains strong,” Musk said. “Despite raising the price, the demand is still significantly in excess of our ability to meet the demand to install the solar roofs.”

The problem is not in the Buffalo factory. It’s in getting the solar tiles installed on the roof.

Installing the solar tiles is complicated enough on a regular, square roof, with the extra circuitry and engineering that the solar roof requires. One Tesla installer posted a time-lapse video of a solar roof installation that took four days, and that didn’t include the time to tear off the old roof. It’s even more difficult – and time-consuming – when a roof has nooks and crannies.