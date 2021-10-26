David Robinson: Unemployment is dropping, but not for all the right reasons

Others can't find affordable child care – partly because child care providers can't find all the workers they need to care for all the children who need watching while their parents work.

Many older workers decided to retire early as the pandemic played out and companies started calling employees back to the office.

There's still a skills gap that makes it hard to fill some types of jobs, especially in skilled trades.

Some economists believe workers are living off the extra savings they accumulated during the pandemic from all of the federal government's stimulus programs. But there also is data showing that those savings, especially for low-income workers, were never that great and are being quickly eroded.

With competition for workers more intense than it has been in years, still others are looking for better pay from employers accustomed to the 1% annual increase in real wages that largely prevailed before the pandemic. Employers are trying to hold the line, instead dangling signing bonuses that don't disrupt the existing wage scale.

The competition for entry-level workers is pushing up wages on the low end of the scale – and that's narrowing the gap between those jobs and the middle-tier jobs above them.