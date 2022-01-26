David Robinson: Unemployment is at a record low. It's not as impressive as it sounds

Unemployment across the Buffalo Niagara region is lower than it's been in more than 30 years – and probably decades longer.
Normally, the unemployment rate dropping to 3.3% in December would be cause to celebrate, especially during a pandemic. But the big drop in joblessness during December was for reasons that show that the local job market is far from healthy.
In a healthy job market, unemployment drops because more people are getting hired and fewer workers are looking for work. In a healthy job market, the chances of getting a job are so encouraging that workers who had given up on finding a job start looking again.
None of that is happening now – and that's a problem.
Unemployment is dropping only because thousands of people have dropped out of the workforce since the pandemic began.
Unemployment is dropping even though the number of people who have jobs has been flat since fall – and is less than it was during the summer.
And unemployment is dropping even though 1 of every 20 jobs that vanished during the early days of the pandemic still have not been refilled.
The result is a job market that is incredibly tight, with the number of people who are actively looking for a job but can't find one also is at a modern-day low. It's so low that the number of people who are unemployed is almost 14% less than the previous record low.
So Tuesday's data from the State Labor Department is proof that hiring is extremely difficult right now.
But it's also proof that the Buffalo Niagara job market has big problems in getting workers back into the labor pool – and that's acting as a big brake on the hiring that the region so badly needs to recover the 28,000 jobs it has lost since the pandemic began.
Find out how the unemployment rate has changed recently, where gas is the cheapest, how weekly earnings compare across the state and more with these charts and maps.
"It's a unique dynamic," said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department's regional economist in Buffalo.
Let's look at where we stand. For starters, the region has about 5% fewer jobs today than it did before the pandemic started. That's a big gap – roughly as big as the job shortfall during the Great Recession in 2008 and the 2001 recession combined.
So to recover all the jobs that existed before the pandemic, the region has a long way to go.
But you wouldn't know that from the unemployment rate, and that's because the pandemic has pushed so many people out of the labor force.
It had almost recovered to its pre-pandemic levels this summer, when the pool of workers swelled with high school and college students seeking seasonal jobs. But since August, more than 20,000 local workers have dropped out of the labor pool – almost three times the average loss that typically occurs between August and December.
"The people who are willing to work and take the risks have already come back into the labor force," said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.
That includes many mothers who have returned to the labor force now that schools have reopened, Golebiewski said.
But some have not. Finding affordable child care is difficult, especially with many workers shunning lower-paying jobs and using the competition among employers to move into new types of work or command higher wages.
Some workers who needed two part-time jobs to get by may have found full-time work, or are now able to work more hours – at higher wages – at a single job so they no longer need a second part-time position.
Other workers, especially those nearing retirement, have chosen to retire at an accelerated rate – a drag on the labor pool that is likely to be especially strong in a place like Buffalo Niagara, where the workforce is older.
And others are simply waiting for the pandemic to end.
"It's pretty clear that we are not going to make any further substantial improvement until the population has a more positive perspective on where we're headed with the virus," Golebiewski said. "We need to get over that hurdle."
There were signs those concerns had a significant effect on the local labor force last month. The December numbers were compiled before the Omicron variant hit, but when fears were rising that a new wave was coming.
Nearly 4,000 people dropped out of the local labor force from November to December – a time when the pool of workers normally is pretty stable.
"It could be Omicron," Glass said.
But it's more than just a one-month blip. Over the last year, the local labor force has lost 3.3% of it workers – a loss of 17,600 potential employees.
In fact, the local labor force in December was the second-smallest for any month since 1990 and was only 1,400 above the record low set in April 2020, at the peak of the pandemic lockdown.
"There's a lot more people on the sidelines," Glass said. "It's the uncertainty that is driving things."
So the job market is tight. Really tight. But it has a long way to go before it's healthy again.