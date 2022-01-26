David Robinson: Unemployment is at a record low. It's not as impressive as it sounds

Unemployment across the Buffalo Niagara region is lower than it's been in more than 30 years – and probably decades longer.

Normally, the unemployment rate dropping to 3.3% in December would be cause to celebrate, especially during a pandemic. But the big drop in joblessness during December was for reasons that show that the local job market is far from healthy.

In a healthy job market, unemployment drops because more people are getting hired and fewer workers are looking for work. In a healthy job market, the chances of getting a job are so encouraging that workers who had given up on finding a job start looking again.

None of that is happening now – and that's a problem.

Unemployment is dropping only because thousands of people have dropped out of the workforce since the pandemic began.

Unemployment is dropping even though the number of people who have jobs has been flat since fall – and is less than it was during the summer.

And unemployment is dropping even though 1 of every 20 jobs that vanished during the early days of the pandemic still have not been refilled.